The city of Searcy's new Sanitation Department director has more than 30 years of solid waste experience, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.
Faulkner announced the hiring of Todd Phillips on Thursday night before a special meeting of the Searcy City Council to approve the city's 2023 operating budget. Phillips was among several candidates (at least seven) who were interviewed to replace Terry Rutherford, who retired late last year, Faulkner said.
Phillips will start at $72,000 per year. Rutherford would have been making $67,616 with a 5% raise he would have received this year if he didn't retire.
Faulkner said Phillips has been a general manager for 23 years for Waste Corp. of Arkansas-Green For Life Environmental. He has managed solid waste disposal and operation at WCA-GFL locations in Little Rock, Hazen, Searcy and Oklahoma. Faulkner said Phillips also has more than 40 years of heavy equipment experience.
Phillips, who lives in Kensett, said he will like being closer to home and he has always "loved working with the city."
Asked about the unique challenges of the job he will start Feb. 13, Phillips said "moving the facility [to its new location on Eastline Road] and getting my hands around operations and just getting back into everyday things being taken care of."
"I just really want to prioritize having a safe and a good place for these guys to work and want to do a good job for the citizens of Searcy," he said.
Phillips said he has managed up to 40 employees before. "I have done a lot of this, more for private companies."
He said he graduated from Murphy (N.C.) High School and he and his family moved to Arkansas in 2002. "My company transferred me here to open up the landfill in Hazen and then we got the contract from the city of Searcy at that time, so we chose to move close to Searcy."
His wife is Teresa and they have four children who live in White County and 12 grandchildren.
"I'm looking forward to this," Phillips said, "I'm excited."
Faulkner said that Phillips "has a long track record of hitting WCA's budget goals and maintains an excellent safety record. He has a landfill operator master license in the state of Arkansas with a past master license in Texas. We are excited to welcome Todd Phillips to the city of Searcy and it is our intent to focus on excellence and service to our citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.