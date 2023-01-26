The city of Searcy's new Sanitation Department director has more than 30 years of solid waste experience, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.

Faulkner announced the hiring of Todd Phillips on Thursday night before a special meeting of the Searcy City Council to approve the city's 2023 operating budget. Phillips was among several candidates (at least seven) who were interviewed to replace Terry Rutherford, who retired late last year, Faulkner said.

