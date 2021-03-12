Searcy officials are putting $12,075 toward developing the city’s website and social media sites, although Information Technology Department Director Steven Gifford said a problem the city has had is getting department heads to provide content for those sites.
Pugh Communications of Little Rock was hired Tuesday for website development complete with content and strategic planning with department heads determining content for their pages. The company was recommended to the council by Councilman Rodger Cargile.
“A very important thing is that she would train an existing member of our staff to work ongoing with website content posts and Facebook/social media posts,” Cargile said.
Cargile said he uses Twitter and Facebook for business and follows the cities of Jonesboro and Fayetteville on Twitter, and “every single day those guys post or put some content out. Such as the other day sanitation wasn’t going to run because of the snow and Fayetteville and Jonesboro both posted updated sanitation schedules and recycling and anything going on in parks.”
“I just think it’s so important,” he said. “It’s doing something in the right direction as far as keeping in touch. I think that is where we are missing out big time.”
Cargile said from something as small as a recycle change to something as big as a vote, the communication to the community through social media is huge. “I think it is something we should do to improve our communications.”
Although Michelle Pugh from Pugh Communications would provide the training for a city employee to handle the online communications, he said it will be up to department heads to get the information to the designated contact person.
Councilman Mike Chalenburg asked if the person updating the city’s website would also be responsible for updating accounts such as Twitter. Chalenburg asked about a $75 per month posting fee the company would be charging.
“For what she does,” Cargile said, “you can’t have in-house servers.” He said it was definitely something the council could find out more about.
Chalenburg also asked about city ordinances and financial reports being posted, saying they still need to be on the city website. Cargile said the IT Department would be leaned on for help in that area.
Councilman Chris Howell asked if the site would be utilized for content for any proposal that city might present to voters, and Osborne said, “Yes.” City Attorney Buck Gibson said it couldn’t be related to taking a position on something.
Councilman Don Raney said at his workplace they have been trying to update their website and finding people to do it who “don’t cost an arm and a leg is kind of hard. It is going to take someone getting in here and working with IT and the designated person to do the input and get started.”
Raney said he thought the cost of Pugh Communications was “a really good deal.”
Gifford agreed.
“We have been in contact with three or four website companies – we contacted companies [doing work] for Jonesboro and Jacksonville – and a lot of those companies are charging $20,000 to $30,000, so this $12,000 is really good,” he said.
A sales representative of a website development company in Conway contacted Gifford on Monday, he said, offering a bid for $5,000. ‘We would host it, they would just develop a page for us, creating the content and we would manage that.”
However, Gifford also addressed the difficulties with having the department heads produce the content for the website and social media.
“This has been a discussion we’ve had five years ago, seven years ago, three years ago,” Gifford said. “We just created an official Searcy Facebook page three months ago and started to manage that. One of the difficult issues that we’ve had has been that there is not a public relations individual that manages all the information from all of these departments.
“This is one of the conversations that was brought up in the previous administrations, trying to find someone that could have those Twitter announcements and be aware of what is going on at the chamber [of commerce] and other events going on in the city and particularly what date.”
He brought up the example of the type of communication/information needs by mentioning a flooded street where “the mayor called us we had it on our Facebook and our website within 10 minutes.”
Osborne said getting the content is a major concern, as Gifford said. “We need something, Facebook, Twitter, all of it. Everyone wants to turn on their computer and get their information nowadays.
Cargile said while he understood the concerns Gifford brought up, he said if it was not for Facebook, “I don’t know what my company would do as far as advertising goes, and again I’m not pointing any fingers, but the fact that we got a Facebook page three months ago is not good. That should have been our primary source of content three years ago. We need to do something. We need to do something now. Our communications skills have nowhere to go but up in my opinion.”
Gibson said content and social media presence is very important as well as having the proper person tasked to update the information on the city’s website. “People should know that there are things going on.”
Howell said creating passion and trust are important things relating to the city’s content on the website and on social media.
Chalenburg said he agrees with Gifford, “if you don’t have anything to publish, you can’t publish.” He told Osborne instead of encouraging department heads to provide content, the department heads should be told to provide content.
“With this blizzard [in mid-February]. there is a lot of things that would have helped,” he said. “I don’t know if the sanitation schedules were posted or if they were going to be able to run. That would have been really good to have, and I’m not picking on specific area. We can do that. It is about the information being put out to this [designated] person.”
Raney said he agreed, and that the library also needs to be involved in getting on the city’s website with their information. He said he was not being critical of Gifford or the IT Department, either. He said this new effort would be worth the time and money to get this started.
“You don’t have to stay with this company forever,” Raney said. “We may get some tips and go forward ourselves. I think we need this to get us started.”
Chalenburg said Gifford and his staff have done an excellent job for the city.
The council unanimously approved the proposal.
