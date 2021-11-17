Searcy theater students will be performing a play this week that was written by an alumnus of the school.
Ken Wroebel, a 1982 graduate of Searcy High School, said he will be returning to his alma mater with his wife, Anita, to attend “The Nineteenth Princess,” which will be directed by the school’s drama teacher, Mandy Taylor, and performed today and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.
Wroebel, who lives in Texas and works as an administrative law judge for a state agency in Arlington, said he was “huge into acting” when he was in school, including when his family moved to Arkansas from Wisconsin when he was in the eighth grade.
“I wanted to be an actor since I was Joseph in the second-grade Christmas play, so I was in all of the plays at Searcy High School,” he said. “My junior year, there was a guy that dropped out of the senior play and Mrs. Jean Ann Bell was the teacher that year. She had me as a junior be in the senior play, ‘Flowers for Algernon,’ and I got best supporting actor for that.”
His senior year, he said, “I got best actor for being the colonel in ‘MASH.’”
Then, he went to Hendrix College in Conway to major in theater. “I was in a few of the plays there and I really got into the production side of it – building and designing sets and that stuff.”
After graduating, Wroebel said he moved to Dallas and got a job as the house manager with Theater Three, a professional theater.
“As house manager I was in charge of the audience, making sure we had volunteers for dealing with intermission and drinks and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “I also helped build all the sets and helped design some of the sets. I did that for a couple of years until I got a job where I could make actual money instead of being a poor theater person.”
Fast-forward and Wroebel said he got married, went to law school and was a practicing attorney for a few years.
“I got sick with multiple sclerosis and had to give up my practice and got this job as a judge which I have been doing for over 20 years now,” he said. “Through all of this time, we have always been season-ticket holders with Theater Three, so I never really got out of the theater, but I really never did much in it.”
He said it was about four or five years ago that he started writing plays. “So now I’ve got five plays; I’ve got a sixth one I have to get back to, I just haven’t got time to get back to it. One of them is ‘The Nineteenth Princess.’”
He said the title for the play “came to me in a dream” in which there was a magazine wrapped in plastic with “all these booklets in it and the name of one of the booklets was ‘The Nineteenth Princess.’”
“It just kind of stuck with me and I just kind of developed the play from there thinking, ‘Well, how do you get to 19 princesses?” Wroebel said. “I worked on that and I worked on the other plays I was writing.”
He said two of his plays, including “The Nineteenth Princess,” have received second place in the Hendrix Alumni Playwriting Contest.
“The Nineteenth Princess starts off where there is going to be a wedding with people running around; it’s just chaos and the king is nervous looking at what’s going on, trying to make sure everything is OK, but he is mostly concerned about making sure the princess is safe because this is the eighteenth princess,” Wroebel said. “They’ve lost 17 princesses so far. The are trying to figure out how to keep her safe so they are doubling the guards, making sure there is someone by her all the time.
“They get to the wedding. The prince is up there. He’s not really wanting to do this, but he really likes this princess so he knows he has to go through with it but he doesn’t want to have to lose another princess. The wedding starts and in the back we see two cloaked figures – one a large person, one a small person – and nobody seems to notice those people, then just as the prince is about to put the ring on to the princess’ finger, the smaller hooded person raises her arms, the lights go crazy, there is a big thunder clap and all of the sudden everyone is frozen and the large henchman goes up, steals the princess, carries her off and then the lights come back and everybody’s like, ‘Where’s the princess? She’s gone.’
“A year goes by and the kind decides we have to have a ball because we’ve got to have a princess, so the question is, who is going to be the 19th princess? Is she going to be able to break the curse or is there a curse and how’s the kingdom going to get their princess?”
“The Nineteenth Princess,” according to Wroebel, was sent to other high schools, but it is special to him that Searcy is performing it.
“Like I told Ms. Taylor, ‘There’s still enough people in Searcy that remember my name,’ so Ken Wroebel coming up there with a play is going to be kind of neat. ...”
He said he’s not charging Searcy for the play “because I’m getting the privilege of her doing my play, so it helps them out there and it’s going to bring in people that probably wouldn’t come see the play otherwise because I will be there. I just had the hope when she read it she liked it as much as I do. Once she was able to read it, she decided she would do it.
“... My buttons have been popping all summer. I have been telling everybody about it. The easiest part about this whole process is writing the play. Getting people to read the play, getting other people to read the play and give you feedback, sending it out, it’s just like trying to get a book published, and having somebody actually take the time to read it and then actually believing in it also, I am just beaming. I can’t be happier with all of this.”
Wroebel said he and his wife Anita will be an elementary school performance Friday morning and at the Saturday night performance.
Taylor said the students have been working on the play since August. Student Director Jaye Bottoms, a senior, said it has been a big group effort.
“We have a pretty big cast of about 30 and with cast and crew all together, we have about 52,” Bottoms said. “Our students have worked really hard on this and I think it’s a play our community will like.
“I would definitely say there is a lot of suspense in it and there is mystery.”
Taylor said the play is “reminiscent of a Cinderella story in which the prince is seeking his princess. In this case, however, he has found the love of his life Lady Nicole, only to lose her, so after a time his mom and dad, the king and queen, decide they must move on in an effort to find the new princess so there will be a royal heir, so they decide to throw a royal ball.
“Emmaline is determined to do whatever it takes to make her daughter Amelia the next princess and Henry, their farm hand, reluctantly does his job to assist. Will the prince find his true love after all? Will Amelia become the 19th princess? Join us to find out.”
Doors open at the PAC at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults and available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.