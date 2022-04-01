A Searcy High School teacher has decided that she will seek to become the city's next mayor in November.
April Butler, a Harding University graduate, announced her intention this week to run for the office. Filing for Searcy public offices doesn't open until May. Mayor Kyle Osborne told The Daily Citizen he will announce his decision on seeking reelection within a couple of weeks.
Butler, who is originally from Lima, Ohio, received both a bachelor's degree in public relations and master's degree in education from Harding. She said she also went to graduate school at Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe), where she was a graduate assistant and was pursuing a master's degree in journalism.
When she and her husband, Rick, lived in West Virginia, Butler said she worked at Ohio Valley College as the associate director of college relations and also worked as a literature services coordinator for a Fortune 500 window company. She said she worked with marketing and produced literature about all the windows the company manufactured for its distributors.
The Butlers moved to Tennessee from there, where April worked in schools and started working on her master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. She taught seventh- and eighth-grade English, computer science and junior high math.
Butler said she and her husband came back to Searcy 21 years ago. She was a resident’s life coordinator at Harding for three years and finished her master’s in education during that time, was an adjunct professor in the mass communications program for a couple of years and then went back to teaching full time. This time, Butler said she taught at Augusta High School for a couple of years before being hired by Searcy.
Now in her 16th year with the Searcy School District, Butler teaches seniors and ninth graders.
“I enjoy teaching," she said. "I enjoy molding young minds. I like seeing the light bulb go on in their brains when we’re discussing things or when we’re working on things and they finally get the concept. I like seeing that. It does give me a lot of satisfaction. I feel like I am preparing them to go out and be responsible citizens in one way or another.”
She said she decided to run for mayor because "we love Searcy."
"I’m from a much bigger city. I loved when I came here for college. I loved the feeling of community that was here," Butler said. "I just loved the way the town felt and so when we decided to come back, I was excited. It is where we wanted to raise our girls, so we came back to do that. It has been wonderful. I couldn’t have picked a better placer to raise my family [Arielle, 26, and Addison, 20].
"I just really see a lot of potential for Searcy and I just want to serve everyone that lives here and give them the best Searcy that they can have.”
Mentioning the project to redo the tennis courts at Berryhill Park, converting two to pickleball courts, Butler said “there’s all types of good stuff going on, and I think there’s even more we can do."
"I don’t think we’ve even begun to tap the resources that are available," she said. "I have been really encouraged in the 21 years that I’ve been here with the wonderful things that are happening in Searcy and I’ve seen what Searcy can do when Searcy all comes together like with the Revolution [Small Business Revolution-Main Street reality show that featured Searcy in Season 4 in 2019] and everything."
She said she believes "there is a lot more" that the city can do in regard to education.
"We plan with the end in mind, that’s how we plan, and that’s what we need to do for the city," Butler said. "We need to plan for 20 years from now, what we want Searcy to look like for future generations, and part of that plan is going to be improving our recreation opportunities and employment, more economic employment and economic development opportunities, maintaining our infrastructure and giving our residents everything they deserve.”
She said her 20-year plan for the city would include "investing in economic development opportunities that our citizens want and need, and developing a sustainable and fiscally conservative plan to maintain our city's infrastructure."
Butler served on the Moving Searcy Forward committee that promoted making the city's temporary 1-percent sales and use tax permanent, which voters did in November. Butler was one of 23 community members who signed a letter asking the Searcy City Council to hold a second special election to seek a permanent tax after it failed the first time.
She said she also has served on the Arkansas Education Bias Committee, was named a Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2008 and worships at Highway Church of Christ.
In order to get on the November ballot, Butler will have to provide a petition with 30 signatures. All candidates for city of Searcy offices file as independents.
White County Deputy Clerk Dani Smith said Searcy candidates were able to start "circulating their petitions" Feb. 23. The city's alternative filing period runs from May 4-23. Smith said the seats for mayor, clerk, council members and city attorney "are all up this year."
