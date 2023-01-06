Searcy senior selected for program

Searcy High School senior Hadia Choudhary will be one of two students representing Arkansas in the U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C., in March.

A Searcy High School senior, who started a project to bring attention to the repression of the Uyghur ethnic group in China that the United States has deemed genocide, will be one of two representatives of Arkansas this year in the U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C.

The program will be held March 4-11. It was initiated in 1962 by the Senate “to provide a yearly opportunity for talented young people with demonstrated leadership abilities to deepen their understanding of America’s political processes,” Searcy School Community/Coordinator Betsy Bailey said, adding that the program came about to strengthen these students’ resolve to pursue careers in public service.

