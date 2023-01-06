A Searcy High School senior, who started a project to bring attention to the repression of the Uyghur ethnic group in China that the United States has deemed genocide, will be one of two representatives of Arkansas this year in the U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C.
The program will be held March 4-11. It was initiated in 1962 by the Senate “to provide a yearly opportunity for talented young people with demonstrated leadership abilities to deepen their understanding of America’s political processes,” Searcy School Community/Coordinator Betsy Bailey said, adding that the program came about to strengthen these students’ resolve to pursue careers in public service.
Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity will have two students participating as part of a 104-student delegation in the week-long intensive educational program. Hadia Choudhary was the selection from Searcy. Each delegate also receives a $10,000 college scholarship.
Bailey said Choudhary went through the application process and it was narrowed down to eight students for an interview process held at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock.
“I was kind of interested because my GT [Gifted and Talented] teacher mentioned it to me last year, so I applied, and this year thankfully I made it on to the semifinalists,” Choudhary said. “First, I had to write an essay and then make a list of my accomplishments, and I had to be in an elected position like my school student government or in my city. Based off the requirements, you would get chosen.”
She said some employees from the Arkansas Department of Education conducted the interviews with the students and the other half of the process was an exam. “It was based on your grade from the exam and based on how they thought you did on the interview.”
“After a couple of weeks, I found out that I had been chosen as one of the two,” Choudhary said. “I was very ecstatic. I was just sitting in class, and then I told my friends and then I asked to go tell my government teacher who helped me study. Then I went to the yearbook room where my best friend is the yearbook editor and the yearbook teacher is also really close to me and I told everybody and everybody was real excited.
“It was very interesting because I spent a lot of time studying for it. I canceled a lot of other things and moved a lot of things, so I knew I spent a long time dedicated to it, just solely dedicated to this.
Susan Gooch, Searcy’s Gifted and Talented administrator, said she found out Choudhary created her own project, working on behalf of Uyghurs she said are being wrongfully imprisoned in Xinjiang, China, and being used for labor. Choudhary founded End the Uyghur Genocide.
Uyghurs are a mostly Muslim, primarily Turkic-speaking minority in China’s northwestern region. They number about 11 million, and make up a large majority of more than one million people that the Chinese government has imprisoned since 2017, subjecting them to such things as involuntary sterilizations.
“It’s a completely youth-led project and we work on basically ending genocide through legislative and cultural action,” Choudhary said, “so essentially there is a genocide like a second Holocaust happening ... it’s really, really horrible and forced labor is just part of it. There’s a lot of physical abuse, mental abuse and like political indoctrination, forcing people to denounce their religious beliefs. So this ethnic group is being persecuted basically by the Chinese government.”
Choudhary said when she found out about the Uyghurs, she created the project in the summer of 2021 and attended some workshops where speakers who had been affected by it were talking.
“I was really motivated to do something because so many people don’t know about what’s happening,” she said. “So many terrible things are happening in the world. In Ukraine and other places, of course, people know what’s happening. This is something that everybody has been so silent about because ... of so many reasons, probably of censorship and how much control China has and just ignorance overall.
“We launched social media sites. We had an event to educate the public. We made an original play/short film inspired by true stories an Ughyur woman underwent and then we were recognized by an interest group called [Arkansas] Citizens First Congress, basically a coalition of coalitions.”
She said the Arkansas Citizens First Congress selects “priorities” and “work towards them in the Arkansas legislative sessions to try to get bills passed. They choose 10 priorities and work specifically towards them in that [particular] legislative session. We were one of the only, if not the only, youth groups and we got chosen as one of the priorities, so that was a really big deal for us.”
Choudhary said that happened in the summer of 2022, and “we are drafting a bill right now for the Arkansas legislative session to help that cause, towards that direction, and we are getting a sponsor currently.”
She said she would love for Arkansas to come to the state Capitol and show their support. The social media the group is using to support the cause is on Instagram as Uyghur Project and their email is Uyghur.project@gmail.com.
Choudhary also won the AGATE (Arkansas for Gifted and Talented Education) Challenger Award. She was nominated by Gooch.
“We wrote up a description about everything that I had done and also work that I had done through GT,” Choudhary said. “I believe in February she [Gooch] said that I would be going to a luncheon with some legislators where I would receive the award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.