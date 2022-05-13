Searcy High School Principal Gene Hodges has stepped down from his position and been hired by the school district instead for payroll and human resources.
The Searcy School Board accepted Hodges’ at a resignation special meeting Wednesday from the principal position he has held since the 2017-18 school year. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said he hopes the district has Hodges’ replacement hired by the beginning of June.
“I notified the staff that we would like to have somebody in place by June 1st,” Hart said. “So if we can find the candidate – the team will be a combination of teachers, administrators from that building – we’ll certainly try to have it wrapped up and have the new person in the chair as close to June 1st as we possibly can.”
Hodges was an assistant principal four eight years at Ahlf Junior High School before being hired as the junior high principal when Steve Garrison retired in 2014. He took over as principal at the high school when Claude Smith retired in 2017.
Hodges has spent around 27 years in education. Ten of those years were teaching in Conway, but he said in 2018 that White County is “where I’ve grown up my whole life. It’s home because of the people, the location. It’s where I’ve always been.
“I grew up in Bradford, and I graduated from Bradford in 1986.”
The Searcy School District did not say why Hodges resigned.
