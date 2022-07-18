Searcy High School’s second-year football coach is set for trial July 26 in Washington County for misdemeanor charges that include third-degree stalking and first-degree assault on a family or household member.
Zak Clark, 41, also is charged with misdemeanor harassing communications from the February incident.
According to criminal information from Fourth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett concerning the stalking charge, Clark committed “an act that would place a reasonable person in the victim’s position under emotional distress and in fear for his or her safety or a third party’s safety.” Durrett wrote that the crime took place “on or between” Jan. 1 and Feb. 11.
He wrote concerning the assault charge that “on or about Feb. 11, 2022, the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to a family or household member.”
For the harassing communication charge, Durrett wrote that between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, “the defendant, with the purpose to harass, annoy or alarm the victim, communicated with the victim anonymously or otherwise, by email and written letters, in a manner likely to harass, annoy or alarm.”
An arrest warrant was issued in May. Court documents show that Clark appeared for arraignment proceedings June 3 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He requested a trial by jury.
The order shows that if he is convicted of the offenses, the penalty could be up to a year in the county jail or a $2,500 fine. He also was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
The Lions finished 4-7 last year in Clark’s first season, starting the year 4-3 and ending with a loss in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs to Little Rock Parkview.
Clark was the head coach at Springdale High School for six seasons before coming to Searcy. He previously was offensive coordinator at Fayetteville High School. He played football at the University of Arkansas before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where he played football and baseball. In addition to graduating from UCA, he holds a master’s in teaching from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Concerning the charges against Clark, Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said, “It’s a personnel matter we’re not going to discuss publicly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.