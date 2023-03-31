Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart told The Daily Citizen on Friday that it is "district policy not to comment on personnel matters in accordance with existing law" when asked about high school football coach Zak Clark being found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor harassing communications by a Washington County jury.

Clark, 42, also was facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and first-degree assault on a family or household member, but was found not guilty of both in Washington County Circuit Court by the jury that deliberated four hours, according to the Northwest Arkansas-Democrat Gazette

