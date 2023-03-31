Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart told The Daily Citizen on Friday that it is "district policy not to comment on personnel matters in accordance with existing law" when asked about high school football coach Zak Clark being found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor harassing communications by a Washington County jury.
Clark, 42, also was facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and first-degree assault on a family or household member, but was found not guilty of both in Washington County Circuit Court by the jury that deliberated four hours, according to the Northwest Arkansas-Democrat Gazette.
Clark, a former Arkansas quarterback, was fined and given a year of probation in the case that reportedly involved a Springdale woman. An arrest warrant was served by the Springdale Police Department on May 20, 2022.
Clark completed his second year as Searcy's football coach last semester with a 4-7 record that included a state playoff loss to Lake Hamilton. His team also was 4-7 his first season, losing to Little Rock Parkview in the playoffs.
Clark was the head coach at Springdale High School for six seasons before coming to Searcy. He previously was offensive coordinator at Fayetteville High School. He transferred to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where he played football and baseball, after attending the University of Arkansas to play football. In addition to graduating from UCA, he holds a master's in teaching from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
