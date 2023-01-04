The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey that some residents in White County are participating in “is a way for the government to understand the health of the nation and what needs to be improved upon,” according to study manager Ruthie Christian.
NHANES has been traveling across the country learning about the health of the U.S. population since 1960, although it is operating in an Arkansas city for the first time, Christian said. The medical examination trailers arrived at Harding University before Thanksgiving and boots were back on the ground in White County last Thursday, she said.
“We expect to identify about 700 people in order to glean 335 to examine,” Christian said. “Before we arrive at a selected city, we send out a group called listers and they go into the community and into the county and list every single household.” Next, Christian said those addresses are run through a selection process and the algorithm determines which households in that county will best represent the nation.
“In order for us to get a snapshot of the nation, we need to identify, interview and examine all age groups,” Christian said. “This is something President [Dwight D.] Eisenhower instituted six decades ago.
Christian said the study is “literally looking at everything from your shopping habits to your eating habits to your actual health parameters.”
To provide an example of things that have been gleaned from this study in past years, Christian said some might remember when you could smoke cigarettes anywhere – on a plane, in a restaurant and other places. “The Clean [Indoor Air] Act came about because of NHANES. The NHANES study and the examinations determined that secondhand smoke was just as detrimental as per the person that was smoking. so that’s why we can’t smoke in cars with kids anymore.”
Another gleaning has to do with well-child checkups. “At the end of that checkup, the doctor will tell you when your child is in that normal range,” Christian said. “That range came from the NHANES study.”
Because of confidentiality, Christian said she could not name the community, but there was one in the past couple of years where the study kept noticing that little boys from a specific area kept testing positive for arsenic.
“And it turned out that the swimming hole that they swam in and fished in was saturated with arsenic, so we were able to alert the community to that,” she said. “So this study has come out with a lot of different things. I could literally go on ... airplanes. The way that they determine the safe amount of weight for an airplane came from the NHANES study. so a tagline that my boss uses that I really love is that ‘everybody knows about NHANES’ data but no one knows where it comes from.’”
The data addresses critical health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Right before the winter break for this work, Christian said. “We had a really nice response” with contacting people.
“We have a winter break and a summer break and then when we come back from the break things kind of cool off. so we don’t want Searcy to cool off,” she said. “I am an Arkansan. I am the first study manger from Arkansas. I am in Conway.
“The other thing that is really interesting is that in the 60 years NHANES has been in existence, the is the first time the algorithm has selected an Arkansas city. So as an Arkansan, I am desperate and determined for us to represent our state well. We need 335 people to go through the medical examination unit for Arkansas to be considered a success and as an Arkansas, I need that. This is the first time we’ve been to Arkansas but I want to make sure it is not the last.”
White County is one of 15 counties and cities in the U.S. that was selected to be a part of the NHANES this year. Each year, only 5,000 resident nationwide are chosen to participate in NHANES, which is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Participants will receive a free and comprehensive health and nutrition evaluation and a token of appreciation for their time. All information collected is confidential, as required by law.
National Center for Health Statistics Director Dr. Brian C. Moyer said, “NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health checkup’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information. The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”
Public health officials, legislators and physicians use this information to develop health policies, direct and design health programs and services and expand the health knowledge of the nation. The NHANES data also helps produce national references and standardized growth charts used by pediatricians across the country.
No medical care is provided in the mobile examination trailers on the parking lot of Harding. A report on “physical findings” is given to each participant along with an explanation of those findings from survey medical staff.
NHANES is taking precautions recommended by the CDC to keep survey participants and staff safe by following guidelines on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, handwashing and sanitation of the mobile examination center and all equipment.
