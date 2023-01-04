The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey that some residents in White County are participating in “is a way for the government to understand the health of the nation and what needs to be improved upon,” according to study manager Ruthie Christian.

NHANES has been traveling across the country learning about the health of the U.S. population since 1960, although it is operating in an Arkansas city for the first time, Christian said. The medical examination trailers arrived at Harding University before Thanksgiving and boots were back on the ground in White County last Thursday, she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.