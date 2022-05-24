The Searcy Fire Department is looking for the biggest fish and ready to reward the registrants who catch them.
Signing up for the department's fishing tournament runs through 4:30 p.m. and costs $25 per entry, according to Capt. Corbry Swain.
“Basically, it’s a biggest fish contest and we will have four different categories that you are available to win, and that’s biggest bass, biggest catfish, biggest crappie and biggest brim," Swain said. "That $25 puts you in a raffle for door prizes as well as you can enter in all four categories, but you are only eligible to win one. So if you want to bring in a bass, a catfish, a crappie and a brim and you want to enter in all of them, that’s fine, but you’re only eligible to win in one of those categories.”
Memorial Day weekend and throughout the following week (May 28-June 3), the firefighters want participants to bring their fish that they are entering in the tournament to the Central Fire Station, 501 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
“We will weigh their fish as well as document it with a picture and then document it on a piece of paper, and at the end of the week of Friday evening at 5:30, we’ll announce the four winners of the biggest fish in each category. And then we’ll draw for door prizes and you don’t have to be present to enter those.”
Swain said there is no age limit and participants do not have to live in Searcy or White County to enter the fishing contest. “We want everybody involved,” he said.
As far as where participants can catch their fish, Swain said “we just want it [the fish] to be taken by any legal means necessary in any Arkansas waters."
"Basically, we want to see the big fish,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just a way we can raise some funds for the Ladies Auxiliary so we are not holding anybody to [only fishing in] the county. We would love for people from all over to enter into that.
"Our local firefighters union, 2397, has actually thrown in to help sponsor this with us also, so they will be sponsoring some prizes. The prizes will be based on how many people enter. The more we get entered, the bigger the prizes."
Swain said Chief Brian Dunavan "actually come up with the idea" of holding the tournament. In the past, the Searcy Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary has at least put on one fundraiser a year, according to Swain. He said the auxilliary has done a 5K, some car washes and things like that.
“They raise money not just to help the firefighters, but they will also put on [fundraisers for] things like White County Kicking Cancer Foundation and that money will help purchase whatever the initial buy-in is that we need," Swain said. "If we do a car wash, the Ladies Auxiliary will purchase those things” needed to hold it.
Swain said every year the department tries to do something for the Ladies Auxiliary so it can build up that fund. That way when the auxiliary gets approached for doing a fundraiser, it does have some funds available.
