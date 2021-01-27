“I just want to say, I think it couldn’t go to a better person who does more for his shift and on the department and also outside this department — the stuff that you do with the community that you live in with the fire service. I think you are very well-deserving.”
With those words setting the scene, Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan presented Bobby Beel, 35, a 2003 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School, the 2020 Searcy Firefighter of the Year Award on Tuesday morning at the Central Fire Station.
“Guys, I appreciate it; I don’t deserve it,” Beel told a room full of his fellow firefighters whom Dunavan said selected Beel for the award.
Beel said he joined the Searcy Fire Department in 2013, but his path started out after high school when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years in the infantry while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.
“When I was a kid, I was like every other little American boy. I was going to be a soldier and do this and do that," Beel said. "In 2008, I had made my mind up that I was going to pursue this [being a firefighter].”
He said he had moved back to his hometown and joined the volunteer fire department in 2007 "and really caught the feels for it.”
Beel said after serving in the Marines, he did do some work in Newport for the Arkansas Department of Correction and left there as a housing sergeant, in charge of a housing unit of 200 inmates. He said everything just kept him moving toward the fire department. “Man, this is what I really want to do,” Beel said he told himself.
“How I actually got interested in Searcy was that my chief up there in Pleasant Plains was friends with Chief Bill Baldridge, who was the chief here at the time," he said. "I volunteered here [Searcy] for a month, pulling 24-hour shifts, just learning how a career department goes about their day to day. Come to find out, there’s tons of stuff, training and maintenance and all that stuff. That was my first introduction to a career department, more specifically Searcy. That kind of put the bug in my ear.”
In addition to his firefighting job in Searcy, Beel, who has a 13-year-old son, Lee, is still working at the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department as a captain and a training officer. “I’ve been doing them both simultaneously since I joined Searcy. I actually live in Pleasant Plains, so that is my ‘hometown’ department.”
Beel said he also has been doing the county fire training for Independence County since 2017. He is an adjunct instructor for the fire academy, "so I go around to different departments and teach fire rescue stuff. I have taught in White, Independence, Jackson and Cleburne counties.”
He said he also loves being involved in serving the community, such as having Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops visit the stations and run through some drills with the firefighters. However, COVID-19 has kept firefighters from being able to do a lot of those things over the last year.
Since starting with Searcy, Beel said he has been on C shift, getting to work at 7 in the morning for a 24-hour shift then getting two days off before the next shift. An engine crew has a minimum staffing of three, Beel said. The department has 14 firefighters on each of the A, B and C shifts.
“I love everybody up here,” Beel said.
He said his firefighting "end game" is retiring as a captain. "That is my goal."
“You are in charge, but it’s not so much being in charge, you still get to fight fires, you still get to make all the calls and get your hands on, but you are running the crew, you are in charge of the crew," Beel said of being a captain. "I may get another five years on me and I say I really want to ride in that pickup truck for a while because that’s the difference between captain and the battalion chief.
"The battalion chief would be more the incident commander and he’s not really putting his hands on stuff, he’s more leading and directing: ‘We need this, we need that, get your guys to go up here and do this.’”
Lt. John Falwell said of Beel that he's "a good guy. He takes care of his business. If I'm driving and he's the fireman and we go out on a scene and come back, he's Johnny on the spot of taking care of getting the truck back in service. He takes a lot of burden off of the drivers or whoever he is working for. He takes care of business."
Lt. Ryan Rogers added that "like Lt. Falwell said, he does his job real good. He goes above and beyond and is very knowledgable. You couldn't ask for a better firefighter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.