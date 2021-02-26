The Searcy Fire Department will begin flow testing hydrants in the central section of the city, from Arkansas Highway 16 to Benton Street, on Monday.
The department flow tests one-third of the hydrants in the city each year, according to Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan, and the process will run through March 12 from 8 p.m.-midnight each weekday.
“We static test all of the hydrants every year,” Bogan said. “The Insurance Service Office [ISO] requirements say you have to do flow tests, which are a little more in-depth, once every five years for everything in town.
“So the way we kind of eat our elephant, I guess – one way to speak— is we split it up. We don’t do it all at one time, because it would be a tremendous load on the water system for one, and two, there are a lot of hydrants for our guys, so we kind of split that up in thirds ... We usually do the flow tests in the spring and the static test in the fall.”
Bogan said the static test is a little quicker than the flow tests and the department isn’t usually running water out like it does in the spring. The reason for the tests is to ensure proper operation of the hydrant and make sure there aren’t any blockages.
“We record this data that we get,” he said. “It is fairly important if say a new business comes in and has to have a fire sprinkler. Well, the engineers can get a hold of our flow data and they can actually get that, compute that and determine what kind of suppression system that they might need in their building. It benefits that and also the ISO requirements that say you have to do it to ensure operations and things like that.”
For this year’s flow tests, a lot of the middle part of the city where they will be done is commercial, Bogan said.
“Folks usually aren’t in their businesses during the night and what we are hoping for is as minimal of disruption as is possible,” he said. “It won’t disrupt anybody’s water supply, nothing like that. It’s just the fact it could turn the water dingy for not a long period at all, just a little.
“In residential areas of town, I know if you’ve got a fireman in somebody’s front yard at their fire hydrant at midnight, it’s kind of a scary thing because you don’t really know what’s going on. We try to put signs out in the areas of town where they will be each day [for the testing] and at busy intersections, so it kind of gives people a heads-up, and it will also be on social media.”
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, Bogan said the tests may have to be extended into the following week, which would be March 15-19. Four to five firefighters per night will be doing the testing and they will be using a couple of the fire department’s pickups because they are “quieter” than the bigger rigs.
“It’s a lot easier to get a pickup around than a big fire truck,” Bogan said.
Bad flow tests do not happen often here, Bogan said.
“Searcy has been very blessed with a very good water system,” he said. “I know especially with these last ice storms, there are a lot of places that are still having issues with their water systems even right here in Arkansas, even central Arkansas. We are very fortunate.
“There are times that we do find a fire hydrant that is either broken completely and that is not very often and then sometimes it’s minor issues, we will find maybe a seal leaking a little bit. We have a method to report that to the water office and they are usually pretty good about coming out to make repairs as needed. Usually, it’s nothing major to take it out of service. Very, very rarely have we come across a fire hydrant that is not functional. I think the reason being is because of the preventive maintenance. We are checking them so often.”
