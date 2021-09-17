The Searcy Fire Department will be static testing hydrants in the city limits on the east, west and south sides of the city beginning Monday. The static testing will run through Oct. 1.
Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said all of the city’s hydrants have to be tested “according to our ISO [Insurance Services Office].” The tests are required to maintain the department’s current insurance rating of Class 1, which is the top rating. The department has the city broken into three districts, so that different areas can be tested at different times.
“Central Station is the middle, Station 3 is the west end and Station 2 is the east end,” Dunavan said. “That is how we divide it to test the hydrants.
“... Debbie Raney is our ISO administrator, she assigns all that; so she will go back and check all the hydrants and then she will just assign a new district next year.”
The department also does flow testing on a three-year rotation, and the area not being static tested was flow tested in March.
Static testing “is simply just putting a pressure cap on the hydrant, turning it on and just see what kind of pressure the hydrant it,” Dunavan said.
He said the testing is usually done from around 8 p.m.-midnight.
Working closely with the Searcy Water Department, Dunavan said, any deficiencies the firefighter find, they contact the water department and within the next day or two whatever deficiency needs attention will be repaired.
Residents and business owner are advised to let their water run for a few minutes to ensure that it is clear before cooking or washing clothes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.