Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan announced two promotions this week, and a pinning ceremony was held early Friday morning at the Central Fire Station with Bobby Beel becoming a lieutenant and Lt. Jo-Pat Black becoming a captain.
Dunavan said Beel and Black have “done really well” and “they will promote the department really well.”
Beel, Searcy’s 2020 Firefghter of the Year, was pinned by his mom, Yvonne Adkins of Searcy. Beel is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and also serves on his hometown volunteer fire department in Pleasant Plains.
He told The Daily Citizen after the ceremony that there is a test related to his promotion that consists of practical driving skills and knowledge. That knowledge, he said, is knowing everything about the fire pumps and the truck. He said he was 100 percent surprised by his promotion and didn’t think it would come this quick.
Beel said he will continue mentor others, saying it is a constant process to teach and prepare more firefighters “to promote.”
Black said there are steps on the road to promotion. “Obviously, everyone starts out as a fireman and kind of hones the craft and learns the ways. From there you get promoted to lieutenant. Every step along the way as firefighters they will bump up and drive if a lieutenant is off so it kind of prepares them for the next step. And as a lieutenant you do the same thing. If a captain is off, you slide over and get to fill that role for a while to prepare you for the next step.”
Black said being in the fire service for him “is really a sense of duty to help people. Being from this town, you are getting to help people that you know more times than not. You feel like you are making a difference in your life and it is something you can really be proud of and draw from.”
Each fire station has a captain, Black said, “so you are really supervising the lieutenants and firefighters at that station on your shift. On calls, you’re kind of the one making the plan on how we are going to mitigate a situation and making sure it is executed and brought out.”
Black said he will remain on A Shift, which is 7 a.m.-7 a.m., “24 hours on, 48 hours off.” Black will be assigned to the Central Fire Station on West Beebe-Capps Expressway. Beel will be moving from C crew to A crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.