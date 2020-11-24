A retirement ceremony was held Monday for Searcy Fire Department Battalion Chief Eddie J. Hollis a week before his final day after 31 years with the department.
Hollis told The Daily Citizen on Friday afternoon that he had two shifts left and will officially start retirement at 7 a.m. Monday when his last shift is over.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Hollis, 62, said about his retirement. “You talk about it for a while and then it’s five years, then three years, one year and then six months. and here it is I got two shifts left.”
His biggest enjoyment of his career, he said, has been serving the community and getting to know people all over the state and country and making “good long friendships and lifelong friendships. We have a family atmosphere at the firehouse.”
Over his years of service, Hollis has fought several commercial fires he remembers that were big, but “one of the main ones [about seven years ago] started as a fire and ended up being a hazmat scene.”
“Around Taylor Road back when all those gas people were here there was a company that had a fire out there and unbeknownst to some of us, the fuel they were using was kind of water reactive and when we got water on it, it turned the water purple,” he said. “It went from basically a barn-burner fire to a hazmat scene. It was one of those all-nighters.
“We had to lay out about 2,500 feet of large hose to get water supply to it, and the water supply really wasn’t that great by the time we laid all that amount of hose and relay pumps. So I guess that’s one of the highlights, if you want to call it that.”
Looking back at things he enjoyed with the Searcy Fire Department, Hollis said “the funnest part was our Christmas parties that we would have. We’d see the kids and have Santa there. Some of the earlier, earlier Santa stuff is that Santa used to fly in at the airport and we’d pick Santa up in the old snorkel truck and bring him to town. That was way back in the early ’90s.”
The Searcy Fire Department gave Hollis a fishing kayak at his retirement gathering. He also got a crappie rod.
“They made a shadow box for me out of some of my old badges, starting with my firefighter badge all the way up to my battalion chief badge and a couple of the leather fronts that go on my helmet, the captain’s leather front and my battalion chief front and my nameplate off my coat,” Hollis said.
Asked about some of the first things he will do upon retiring, Hollis said “hopefully try out that new fishing kayak. I like to fish the [Little] Red River and I like to fish the lower part of the Red. I’m not a big trout fisherman but I do like to fish for them. I like to fish down toward the mouth of the Little Red, into the White, that area and what I call the Hurricane Lakes.”
Giving advice to those just starting their careers with the Searcy Fire Department, Hollis said “we try to instill in them as they start, when they walk through the door that their reputation starts when they walk through the door. I tell them, ‘You need to start preparing for your promotion today. As soon as you walk through the door, you plan for your promotion. It’s going to come quicker than you think and when the promotions are posted, open positions, you can’t wait until two weeks prior to that to prepare.’
“So, you have to start preparing for promotion the day you come on the job, out of standards class, we call it Rookie’s Class. You have to keep preparing each and every shift for that opportunity to promote.”
Hollis said he moved his family from Augusta to Searcy for his job back in 1989. “I was a volunteer there nine years before moving to Searcy.”
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said Hollis “has just been an awesome person to work with. I worked under him for a few years before I became chief. He is just a real good person and all-around good firefighter and leader at the fire department.”
Dunavan said Hollis had been planning his retirement and this was his DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Plan) date. Firefighters in the DROP program no longer accumulate “length of service years” toward their pension, according to firehousefinancial.org, effectively being considered retired and beginning to draw their pension. The pension is placed in a DROP account every month until they reach the date when they must retire.
Dunavan said there will be a badge ceremony Monday morning at the Central Fire Station on West Beebe-Capps Expressway where Capt. Keith Carlisle will be promoted to battalion chief in place of Hollis. Carlisle has been with the department about 23 years, Dunavan said, and is currently at Station No. 3. John Henderson will be promoted to captain and John Green will be promoted to lieutenant, Dunavan said.
The Searcy Fire Department also is remembering one of its former firefighters, Ormond Edward “Junior” Gentry, who died Nov. 19. His funeral was held Monday. Gentry served 26 years with the department, retiring as captain. He was a member of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years.
“He [Gentry] is the one who got me hired at the fire station,” Dunavan said. “He was the one who asked me to take the civil service test and to apply at the fire station. He was a real good man.”
