Searcy’s fire chief would like the city to bump up starting pay for firefighters by more than a dollar per hour and provide them with more overtime.
Speaking before the Searcy City Council recently at a Committee of the Whole meeting on department needs, Brian Dunavan said a starting pay increase from $11.55 per hour to $12.71 per hour would put the Searcy Fire Department about midway compared to similar departments in the state. Searcy firefighters start out with salary and benefits totaling $34,534 a year, and the bump would put them at approximately $38,000.
Dunavan said North Little Rock starts its firefighters at $36,000, but within the first year after they get their training, they go to $41,000.
A $240,000-a-year increase would be the amount needed to raise the starting pay by $1.16 per hour. If it would be increased to $13.50 per hour, it would put the salary at approximately $40,000, Dunavan said. That increase of $1.95 would cost $400,000 for a year.
He said if such an increase were to be done, the department would not be losing firefighters but ”stealing people from other departments.”
Dunavan’s request for overtime was made for when the department is running short and has to ask a firefighter to come in for a 24-hour shift.
Dunavan figured $9,600 would be the amount needed for 20 shifts at $20 an hour. He said that is little more than the top captains make but most of the time it’s the firefighters who work the overtime.
He said the average of the last five years was 18.2 extra shifts. Dunavan said he took off the lowest year and 2021 because COVID-19 kind of skewed things since the department had a lot of personnel out and had to cover a lot more hours. He said the average was based on 2018, 2019 and 2020.
He said taking comp time for those hours worked is not feasible because it creates a manpower issue for the department. The National Fire Protection Agency sets the standards for manpower, Dunavan said. Searcy has 17 firefighters per shift so he said it has 51 “shift guys” and five staff. At Central Fire Station, there will usually be four on the engine, four on the tower plus a battalion chief per shift, Dunavan explained.
Dunavan said as far as “capital things,” the fire department is asking for a passenger van to replace the one that it has, which is a 2008 with 150,000 miles on it. The department uses it for training to go to rookie school and back.
He said Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb is willing to take the current one for community service use. Dunavan said he trusts the van around town, but not to go back and forth to Camden to the fire academy because “it’s pretty worn out.”
Also on his list of things already in his budget was a new truck for training and events to be able to haul some of the department’s equipment. “We got a bread truck that we’ve had for years and we’re trying to get away from that thing because it’s not really useful for getting into some of the areas as far as when we start doing more out at Riverside Park.”
He said a four-wheel drive, three-quarter-ton pickup would be used to carry the boat for training and would allow the department to carry trailers with its equipment in it.
Engine 1 is getting older and has had some problems as well, but it is now working fine, Dunavan said. It has some type of oil leak “that they say we may have to replace this year.” The department’s newest engine is expected to come in in the middle of next year, he said.
Fire Stations 1, 2, 3 are needing some repairs, too, but Dunavan said he had $30,000 that would take care of those. He mentioned some of the extra storage buildings like the ones at Stations 2 and 3 where the wood was starting to rot. He also talked about putting a storage building at Central Fire Station that would allow the department to free up space in the bay. At Station 3, the back door will have to be fixed, he said. A new garage door opener would have to be put on it. The header in back of Station 3 is also starting to deteriorate so it will have to be repaired, he said.
Information Technology
IT Director Steven Gifford said his department has three big line items in its budget: software, hardware and communications.
He praised the council for creating and IT Department 10 years ago and said it is a support department that works closely with all city departments. Gifford said every city employee costs about $1,000 a year for technology, communications, networks, switch, computers, licensing and phone.
“That allows us to replace and upgrade our equipment, our network, our switches, computers and the phones,” he said, “and our current guideline we’re going on is about a four- to five-year rotation to keep things running smooth. Technology is changing. Police department software, fire department software, every piece of software is getting bigger and faster and having to do more, so by rotating those computers, we’re keeping things running.”
Gifford said the Searcy court system has a court automation fund and has purchased about 12 laptops in the last year. He said he helped get the printers that court staff needed. He said there are also newer laptops in all of the police and fire department vehicles, and City Hall and code enforcement had newer equipment as well.
Council member Mike Chalenburg said he liked Gifford’s effort on renewing equipment.
Searcy Public Library
Branch Manager Teresa Scritchfield said the library needs a new employee because if one is out, the rest have to really scramble and adjust. However, when asked by Councilman Don Raney, she said she had not had a chance to look at what a new employee would cost in terms of salary and benefits.
Council member Rodger Cargile asked her if there had been any discussion on how many new staff members the library might need when its new facility, the former Searcy Athletic Club, opens. She said library officials haven’t yet discussed that but they have said they will be needing more staff.
Chalenburg asked if there was an estimate for when library staff could move into the new library. She said possibly by Christmas of this year, but Council member Logan Cothren, a member of the library board, said not this year because they were going to spend the rest of the year trying to raise the remainder of the $5 million needed to renovate the athletic club. Businessman Larry Crain already donated $2 million in memory of his late wife, Janett, who was made the namesake of the library.
“The sooner we reach our goal, the sooner we can move in,” Cothern said. “But we don’t want to start construction until we have the pledges in, $5.3 [million], and what we’re worried about now is prices are going up so much. ... The sooner that we can do it, the better off we are going to be.
“If we could get a couple of major contributors, we would be well on our way, but we haven’t done that. We’re working on it.”
Cothern told Mayor Kyle Osborne that the library maybe could be moved into the first quarter of next year.
Raney said, “It would be neat to have Christmas there this year.” Cothern responded, “Oh boy. Let me tell you, the board is ready and the fundraising committee is ready.”
Chalenburg asked Cothern how long he thought construction would take on the new library. He said he thinks about two to three months. Scritchfield said she thought White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino “was saying six months.”
Hearing from the department heads was requested when the council set the budget for this year. The city’s permanent 1-percent sales and use tax kicks in this summer.
