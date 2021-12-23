Decorating for Christmas

A Sidney Deener Elementary School student works on his Christmas crafts last Friday during his class Christmas party. Students at Westside Elementary, McRae Elementary and Southwest Middle School also had classroom parties. Each teacher had different activities for their students to participate in. Some of these included Christmas cookie decorating and crafting Christmas trees.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

