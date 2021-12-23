Latest e-Edition
- Arkansas reports 1,314 new COVID-19 cases
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
- US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers
- US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill
- Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'
- Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
- UK data suggests hospitalization less likely with omicron
- Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
- Lawsuit filed by group of parents against Searcy School Board, superintendent over mask mandate
- 16 charges officially filed against Little Rock woman accused of following home elderly from Searcy Walmart, attacked and robbed them
- Beebe police seize three illegal gambling machines from gas station Monday
- Searcy 28-year-old killed Saturday when struck by vehicle while in middle of I-40 eastbound lane in North Little Rock
- Eighth Searcy restaurant approved by council to file for private club permit
- Bradford man arrested on capital murder charge in Friday afternoon death of Sebastian County man
- Details of Beebe gambling bust investigation laid out in affidavit
- White County Quorum Court passes resolution disapproving of vaccine mandates
- McRae 48-year-old charged with three counts of rape, with sexual abuse reportedly starting when two girls were pre-teens
- City of Searcy spending $306,000 to replace overhead sanitation truck
