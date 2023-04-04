The Searcy eclipse committee has selected a coordinator after receiving another $70,000 in city funding, this time from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week. However, the money allocated by the commission and Searcy City Council easily eclipses what the coordinator will be paid.

Jenna Friday, a member of the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, has been hired as a paid contractor to take on the coordinator position to prepare the area for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, according to Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson, chairman of the executive eclipse committee.

