The Searcy eclipse committee has selected a coordinator after receiving another $70,000 in city funding, this time from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week. However, the money allocated by the commission and Searcy City Council easily eclipses what the coordinator will be paid.
Jenna Friday, a member of the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, has been hired as a paid contractor to take on the coordinator position to prepare the area for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, according to Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson, chairman of the executive eclipse committee.
Friday “agreed to make it easy on us,” Pearson said. “She agreed to do it for $20,000 plus $5,000 in additional expenses plus $5,000 if she does a good job.”
He said Friday “is actually a find. We are so blessed to find her. She used to work for the state of Arkansas as the festivals coordinator.” The executive committee had a three-hour meeting last week, Pearson said, and “she [Friday] hit the ground running. She is going to be a great attribute.”
A memorandum of understanding is being disseminated, Pearson said, for participating government agencies, recognizing the Searcy executive eclipse committee as the authority in the preparation for the eclipse countywide.
Amber Walker from First Security Bank is the vice-chairman of the committee. Tara Cathey, vice president of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, is the secretary. Other executive committee members include Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton and Ed Covington, of RV Fog Doctor.
The four Searcy representatives on the committee are Amy Burton, executive director of Main Street Searcy; Betsy Bailey, school/community coordinator for Searcy Public Schools; Philip Hays of First Community Bank; and Marka Bennett, one the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee members and event coordinators.
There are also four White County representatives on this committee, including White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize, Justice of the Peace Debra Lang and Holley Pulley, who works as an administrative assistant to White County Judge Lisa Brown. Pulley will be the treasurer for the committee, too.
Ex-officio members are Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner and Brown. The two alternate members are Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan and Barbara Burrow, general manager of the Hampton Inn in Searcy.
Coordinated effort
Friday said Monday that she is “very excited to be able to accept the position as eclipse coordinator and help lead the efforts to show Arkansas and the rest of the world that Searcy and White County is a safe, well prepared environment to view the 2024 solar eclipse that also offers many perks and opportunities in the forms of tourism, entertainment, food and accommodations.”
“This will be a large collective effort between many city departments and community leaders within the areas of: Safety and Logistics, Marketing and Communications, Economic Impact, Education and Event Coordination,” she said.
According to Friday, many other communities worldwide have created similar positions to “help manage the collective efforts and resources it takes to accommodate large solar tourism crowds and continue to do so here in Arkansas in preparation for what is to come next April. I’m proud and honored to help create such an experience in our community that shows how outstanding and hospitable we are and reach an entire new base of potential repeat visitors.”
Friday said she moved to Searcy from Little Rock in 2016. “I served as executive director of the Arkansas Festivals & Events Association for six years (2015-21) in which I managed a statewide association of festival and event directors and organized its annual statewide conference. During this time, the organization experienced outstanding growth and gained a reputation as the state’s leading expert on festivals and event execution, receiving an esteemed Henry Award at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in 2020.”
Since leaving the association in 2021 to start a business with her husband and to pursue a career in real estate, Friday said she has been approached and contracted by municipalities and award-winning independent festivals around the state for her services, assisting in planning and fundraising, “keeping my foot in the door with large-scale events. I also volunteer for local Searcy events as well.”
During her tenure at the festivals association, Friday said she was fortunate to “be in the room” with other tourism professionals “when it was announced by NASA that we would be in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse.” She said that she “served on educational panels alongside other cities around the U.S. who have experienced some of the most recent eclipses.”
“Additionally, out of personal interest for our community being in the path of totality, I’ve kept up with eclipse happenings and the state’s efforts to prepare the path for an influx of visitors,” she said.
The eclipse committee received $70,000 toward the preparation efforts from the council last month before approaching the A&P Commission last week for another $70,000 at its monthly meeting.
Funding needs
Pearson told the commission the state got the ball rolling on the eclipse event by letting the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce know it was coming. “Consequently, we have been meeting since April of last year,” Pearson said.
During the process of the eclipse committee’s meetings, Pearson said a couple of things have been identified. “The first thing we identified is that we don’t have a choice about this eclipse. It’s coming. We don’t have a choice about the people that are coming. We do have a choice on how we handle it and how we respond, so that’s what our initial objective was.”
The state, Pearson said, is saying to expect “1.5 million visitors during the biggest tourism event that has ever hit Arkansas and Searcy should expect our population to double, if not triple, for this event.”
The committee has started to put things in motion, Pearson said, as far as figuring out what its needs are and “how we can best prepare for it” and “how we can capitalize on this as a community and take care of the community safetywise during this.”
At one time, Pearson said there were 30 or more people on the committee and areas were identified, including the need for a coordinator. Pearson said he has a job managing the airport and all the other committee members have jobs they have to do, too, outside of the committee. So the eclipse coordinator will be devoting her full time to it “for a season, for a year.”
Pearson said since the coordinator is being asked to shut down what they are currently doing and do something like this for a year, “you have to have revenue” to pay the person for that job and “we’re going to need revenue for everything else” too, Pearson said. “We’re going to need revenue for signs. We’re going to need revenue for directing people, to promote it, to do ads, to do websites, everything that you can imagine.”
Setting up events also was talked about by Pearson. These would be related to those coming to gather for the eclipse. “Granted this [eclipse] is only a four-minute deal but it’s a three-day event is what it really boils down to, if not more, and for us to capitalize it as a community, we need to be setting up events in our community so it’s not a single ‘come here and watch the eclipse’ but it’s a ‘come here and go to this concert’ or ‘come here and do that.’”
Faulkner talked about spreading out events during the eclipse event with organizations such as Main Street Searcy and Searcy Beats and Eats being involved.
Pearson said the eclipse committee would love to say exactly how much it needed, “but we have no idea truly what we’re going to need, but collectively those 30 people identified and thought we would be able to pull this off for about $210,000, which seems like an enormous amount of money but we studied up on how we can split that up with everybody involved. We wanted it to be a community thing all together.”
Pearson said he was requesting the $70,000 from the commission be allocated so that the committee can move forward with invoices having to do with advertising and promoting the eclipse.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked if the $210,000 would cover the event, and Pearson replied, “Uncharted territory.”
The commission already had provided $20,000 for special safety eclipse glasses, so Howell asked, “Just curious about what the anticipated final ask will be for this commission. Any idea?” Pearson said, “We don’t anticipate returning.”
Pearson said if the eclipse efforts pan out as expected, the contribution will not be money lost but money gained. “We just want a well-oiled machine.”
Commissioner Jim House said that there would be a lot of competition for cities drawing crowds for the eclipse. “We are just one of of thousands that will be in this zone that we are talking about.” House also talked about the crowds affecting the hospital along with the police and fire departments.
Commissioner Rees Jones said he thinks the coordinator will be pivotal to the success of the eclipse event.
Centola said he is hoping the county will be contributing also to the eclipse. He said there may be other towns in the county like Beebe or Bald Knob that will be willing to assist.
Howell asked if the state would be helping out financially with the eclipse. Since there was a change of leadership for governor, mayor and county judge, Pearson said there were not any commitments early on financially for the eclipse event but he is still hoping that the state will come up with something.
Howell said he was comfortable allocating the $70,000 but he said the time to ask questions was now since people would be asking him about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.