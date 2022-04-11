Searcy Parks and Recreation's Easter egg hunt is making a comeback next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
The hunt will be held Sunday at the adult softball complex, 601 Queensway St.. with ages zero to 12 welcome to participate, according to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons. There will be three age groups, zero to 3 years old, 4-7 and 8-12.
Every egg will have candy in it, Parsons said, and there will be 3,000 eggs ready to be found. There also will be some "golden eggs" hidden, with special prizes.
Parsons said the hunt will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Inflatables, face painting, a coloring contest and a guessing game will all be part of the day's activities.
"The whistle will blow at 2 p.m. to start the hunt and all the eggs will be gone in about five minutes," Parsons said with a laugh.
Parsons said a virtual Easter egg hunt was held last year, along with a coloring contest for the different age groups.
"This is the first time in three years that we have had an Easter egg hunt," Parsons aid. "We took two years off for COVID."
The hunt is a free event and even those who do not live in Searcy can participate. Parsons said if children have an Easter basket, it would be a good idea to bring it since they are not being provided. He said if the kids did not yet have an Easter basket, they could bring a grocery bag to put their eggs in.
"We will have the Easter bunny and friends walking around for a photo opportunity," Parsons said.
Parsons added that residents can start looking forward to summer activities because "they are back this year, and so are the movies in the park."
