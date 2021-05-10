The Searcy COVID-19 Task Force held its first in-person meeting since last summer to discuss policies and procedures concerning the virus, deciding that first responders would continue wearing personal protective equipment.
“We hadn’t met in person since the middle of last year,” Searcy Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan said about Friday’s meeting. “It has been Zoom.
“It worked out good. I think we learned a lot.”
Bogan said the task force, which met at the Central Fire Station, was “something that Mayor [Kyle] Osborne wanted to do right when it [the COVID-19 outbreak] happened a year or so ago, and it started out with us, the police, NorthStar, and as it kind of grew we invited Searcy schools and Harding University, Unity Health and our medical director Dr. [Steven] Fincher. We all came together to kind of find the best way to navigate COVID as far as policies and how to protect our people.”
He said with there still being active cases and not everyone having been able to be vaccinated yet, “as far as our responders go, our same policies and procedures are still in place.”
“If you need a fire truck or ambulance, they are still probably going to be wearing masks,” Bogan said. “These things will probably be there for a long time.”
Bogan said the fire department also still has plenty of personal protective equipment and was actually able to acquire a lot of it through the state, through the White County Office of Emergency Management.
“We learned how to procure PPE [personal protective equipment] and how to be frugal with the supplies we had and decontamination procedures.”
Searcy City Council member Tonia Hale, who is operations director for NorthStar EMS, said at the meeting the task force was “just kind of circling back around since the numbers are going down to try to see how we fared through the year and a half of COVID.”
“We met monthly when COVID numbers were pretty high, just to make sure everybody was on the same page as far as the patients who were being transported, how many were being admitted to the hospital, the transfers back and forth to the COVID unit,” Hale said.
She said on the task force there was a representative from infection control at Unity Health, Searcy School District Superintendent Diane Barrett and Harding Public Safety.
“We kind of made sure everybody was on the same page as far as what dorm over at Harding would be used for their positives or exposures,” Hale said, “so that the fire department or police department would know if we were responding to a certain dorm that that could be the dorm that had potential positives or exposures in it.”
Hale said it was good that the school district was part of the task force because through that involvement, the task force “knew how many kids were potentially exposed” and that could help the members with how they could potentially respond to a COVID-19 positive patient in the school district as well as on campus at Harding and how the fire department would respond to calls with NorthStar if the patient failed a COVID-19 screening.
“This pandemic is not gone,” Hale said. “It is still here, but the numbers are so much lower and kind of how we are doing and responding to things now versus how it was when numbers were through the roof. It was kind of like a puzzle so everybody had a piece in that puzzle and it took all the pieces to make it come together and so for the city and countywide, we made that puzzle come together for the good of the people in White County and in the city limits of Searcy because it took everybody playing a part to make it work right. Nobody had ever been in a pandemic like that before; we learned a lot.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Health had White County listed as having 61 active cases, which was an increase of eight over Friday’s numbers.
Hale said the task force will keep meeting because the members all need “to be on the same page for anything that may come up.”
She said the group learned the value of getting together to address COVID-19 and she said the members are going to try to rename the COVID-19 task force to be the Emergency Medical Task Force. She said this would be to make sure all members could work together on any emergency that may arise in the future.
