What started as a hobby has turned into a business for Whitney and Tony Ratley.
The couple sell resin keychains, necklaces, earrings and resin coasters at their booth at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square. They call their business Crafty Ratley.
The Ratleys are in their first year at the market, but both Tony, a Pangburn High School graduate, and Whitney said they are ready to come back next year. The market has been the Searcy couple’s first avenue for selling their merchandise. Tony said they now have regular customers who come back to see them.
“We have random varieties of keychains,” Whitney said. “I have a little bit of everything for everyone, names, the ocean letters sell really good. Everyone loves the ocean stuff.”
For ideas for their products, Whitney said they just let their imaginations run wild. “I have had a few requests, too, for keychains,” she said. “People have requested keychains and I have drawn pictures” for them to pick from for their keychains.
Getting into making keychains “just started as a hobby” for Whitney, Tony said, and “she went from there.”
“This has been like the experience of a lifetime,” Whitney said, adding that the couple also “are signed up for Get Down Downtown” to be held Sept. 29-30 in the same area and along Spring Street.
Carol Rusk of Judsonia said she frequents the market and already has shopped twice at Crafty Ratley. “I got product I’m grabbing for my daughter’s birthday and all kinds of things. They are great. I’m eventually going to get one of the cell-phone holders and I’m going to get some coasters and will probably get a keychain eventually. There is a lot of variety and you get a lot of good stuff, and it’s usually reasonable.”
Whitney said they also have a list of new products that they will be offering in the fall.”It’s going to be Halloween-themed earrings and keychains, coasters and I’ve got dream catchers.”
She said selling their products at the market “has definitely been a learning experience.”
“The first time we put our tent up and it rained, we got wet, so we learned how to put up our tent correctly,” Whitney said. “We learned a lot of things really. Mainly for me, it was meeting the people. New people come through every day. You hear new stories every day. It’s just an amazing experience.”
Tony said he encourages others to become vendors at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market. “Searcy is a great place and you get to meet a lot of people out here.”
