Faces of Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Tony and Whitney Ratley

Carol Rusk (Left) of Judsonia talks to Whitney Ratley before making her purchases at Crafty Ratley at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market. Whitney and Tony Ratley are in their first year as vendors at the market, which is open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedfailycitizen.com

What started as a hobby has turned into a business for Whitney and Tony Ratley.

The couple sell resin keychains, necklaces, earrings and resin coasters at their booth at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square. They call their business Crafty Ratley.

