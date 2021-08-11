Searcy officials set up a second try Tuesday to get voters to make the city’s eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax permanent, with the City Council voting to hold a special election Nov. 9, nine months after the first attempt failed.
The council approved two ordinances at its regular meeting, one for the special election and the other for levying a 1-percent sales tax beginning July 1, 2022. The eight-year tax passed in 2014 ends June 30.
There was no discussion on the ordinances at either Thursday’s agenda meeting or Tuesday night’s meeting. Several community members attended the regular meeting but also did not speak about the tax. The council members did receive a packet of information about it.
The packet included a letter that Mayor Kyle Osborne said was sent to him by a group of 23 community members on the “Critical Need for Adequate Funding to Operate Our City.”
The letter stated that the loss of the tax “will result in the city losing $6,500,000 in revenue from its annual budget. The city’s total revenue is $24,000,000, so the loss of the 1-cent revenue will result in a debilitating 27 percent reduction to the city of Searcy’s annual budget.”
As to how the city arrived at total annual needs of $6.5 million for the tax, Osborne provided a chart as part of the packet of information. The chart breakdowns are as follows: Police and Fire, $1,566,000; Infrastructure $2,644,000; Sanitation, $653,000; Economic Development, $500,000; Courts and Administration, $193,000; Reserve Fund, $250,000; and Parks and Recreation, $694,000.
Osborne said in a statement that the letter received Aug. 3 was “from a diverse, community-led group, regarding the current financial status and possible future plans for the city of Searcy.”
This community group, according to Osborne, starting in March and continuing through the summer, “collaborated with community stakeholders, City Council, department heads and economic development experts, including AEDC [Arkansas Economic Development Commission]. They studied the needs of the city, budget gaps, possible reductions of services and opportunities for growth. They gathered feedback through focus groups, community group discussions and surveys. And they spent the summer evaluating the budget, comparing city revenue to other Arkansas cities and compiling their recommendations.”
Osborne said the group stressed in the letter that if the city loses the 1-cent tax, it “cannot sustain this type of revenue decline without significant reduction in city services, workforce and even deferring maintenance to critically necessary municipal infrastructure. This means essential jobs like police officers and firemen, basic services like trash and limb pickup, and routine street maintenance like resurfacing and repair, will all have to endure required financial cuts.”
The group also addressed the need to take the tax measure back before voters.
“We strongly recommend the city take this information to the citizens of Searcy in the form of a vote on the permanent extension of the 1-cent sales tax,” the group said in the letter. “We believe this effort, along with the city’s master plan initiative, will move Searcy forward, continuing to elevate the quality of life for the people that call this wonderful town their home.
“We support giving citizens time to consider the group’s research and suggestions and a chance to vote in November to maintain adequate funding for the city.”
On Feb. 9, a total of 1,939 residents voted in the special election on making the 1-percent permanent, which is 14.49 percent of the city’s total number of registered voters (13,378). There were 1,052 votes (54.42 percent) against the tax extension and 881 (45.58 percent) for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.