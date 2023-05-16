Searcy Parks and Recreation has been given up to $24,000 for dirt work and repairs to the adult softball fields.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said the $24,000 would be the “high end” of what was needed to make improvements to the fields that are being used as as overflow fields for youth baseball and softball tournaments. Last week, the Searcy City Council approved appropriating the money from general fund unappropriated reserves.

