Chris Howell

Howell

Searcy officials lessened a car dealership's responsibility toward the June Street improvement project at a special meeting late last week.

City Engineer Mark Lane and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford addressed the council in April about the improvements to the street where Riser Harness Ford is being built, with Lane saying then, "We feel that the developer is responsible for the entire length of the property adjacent to his. We fully expect that that entity will not agree with that and probably bring it to the council to make a decision on that."

