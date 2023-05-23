Searcy officials lessened a car dealership's responsibility toward the June Street improvement project at a special meeting late last week.
City Engineer Mark Lane and Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford addressed the council in April about the improvements to the street where Riser Harness Ford is being built, with Lane saying then, "We feel that the developer is responsible for the entire length of the property adjacent to his. We fully expect that that entity will not agree with that and probably bring it to the council to make a decision on that."
City staff indicated that Riser Harness Ford pay $187,000, with the estimated project costs for all work on June Street being $531,000. However, the council discussed two options Friday: $94,513.80 or $187,479.50.
“This is just the project boundary versus property boundary," City Attorney Will Moore said. "This is approval of Riser’s responsibility.”
Councilman Chris Howell made the motion for the lesser amount. It was seconded by Councilman Mike Chalenburg and approved unanimously.
Howell had told Lane and Stafford in April that he had "a real problem with ... making Riser Harness pay for this. I disagree with you guys."
Stafford said then that a site plan was taken to the Searcy Planning Commission for large-scale development and approved by the commission for the entire southern and eastern portion of June Street, "so the staff and I made that recommendation, the Planning Commission approved it for that."
"If Riser Harness disagrees with that, they can make that appeal to the council," Lane said then. "I think we are trying to make it clear that the Planning Commission approved it for the southern and eastern side and that's what the staff also agrees they are responsible for, so they have the right to come back to council to approve that and then a decision would be made by council at the end."
Lane had proposed that the city pay only for improvement to the acreage between Beebe-Capps Expressway and where the Riser Harness Ford property begins.
The second part of Friday's special meeting was whether to move forward with the June Street improvement project or to put that money into an interest-bearing account for a period of up to five years.
Councilman Rodger Cargile asked Moore if the entire sum needed to be deposited into an interest-bearing account or whether or not a bond could be posted.
“To the Arkansas Municipal League, there is absolutely no problem with our ordinance being amended to allow for the posting of a bond," Moore said. "I think the conversation that I heard even dated back to December indicating that I thought posting of a bond was an option. The ordinance does not currently read like that. The ordinance has to be amended anyway — one to remove the ambiguity over the project and the property boundary situation.”
Moore said he along with Stafford and Lane had already talked and are going to have a proposal for the council in June to remove those "ambiguities," “so adding provision for posting of a bond is a non-issue.”
“The ordinance as it is written does not have any mechanism or clarity with respect to the timeline of when that payment would have to be made, so it just kind of leaves it open ended," Moore said. "The ordinance needs to be overhauled anyway to remove ambiguities."
Councilman Don Raney asked if the council could amend the ordinance to give a developer the option to "post in cash, putting in interest for a performance bond.”
Moore said the way he drafted it, it says “in lieu of contribution and then option A is give the city the cash. Option B is post a bond and then it lays out the timeline for if you choose to post a bond, and then the city engineer will send a letter, calling 36 months from now ... for the cash and if they don’t pay the cash in 30 days, the city would then proceed to collect against the bond.”
Lane said the amendment “should probably run through the Planning Commission first because they are the one charged with subdivision, all that, so my suggestion for you is we run it before them before we decide to do it.”
Stafford said the council could do it without the commission's approval, "but I think it’s kind of their charge. There are several ways you can make those recommendations and one of them would be by council recommending to Planning Commission to come up with changes.”
Councilman Dale Brewer asked Moore about the 36-month time frame, saying “You mentioned 36 months, I thought we were talking five years.” Moore said “We are. 36 months was just an anecdotal example. There is sill a 60-month time period.”
Stafford said advertising would be put into the newspaper that the city would hold a public meeting on the land development subdivision code.
Raney said he thinks the ordinance needs to first get in line to allow the bond. Brewer agreed, saying it may not be a full five years before something is done.
Brewer asked Lane what his recommendation. Lane said nothing needed to be done that day. Then in June, “we amend the ordinance, adding the bond provision — which will be done before the certificate of occupancy comes due so Riser would never of had calls on the money anyways — and then before the certificate of occupancy, they would post a bond.”
Raney said he had a concern about the deadline on the certificate of occupancy. Moore said the revision will include a specific deadline.
In another matter, the council voted with an emergency clause unanimously for vacating and abandoning public drainage easement between the east right-of-way line of Janet Street and the west right-of-way line off U.S. Highway 67/167 and adjacent to the natural gas pipeline.
After the meeting was adjourned, Stafford said Texas Roadhouse construction was set to start this week near the Searcy City Center on Janet Street and East Beebe-Capps Expressway and Whataburger is pushing to be open on East Race Avenue in early June.
