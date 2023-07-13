One restaurant that popped up earlier this year in Searcy and another that’s on its way are seeking permission from the city to join the others in the city that are allowed to serve alcohol to their customers.

Last week before its agenda meeting, the Searcy City Council set public hearings for the requests for private club permits from North Bar “Pop-Up” and Texas Roadhouse for 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at City Hall before the regular council meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.