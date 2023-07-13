One restaurant that popped up earlier this year in Searcy and another that’s on its way are seeking permission from the city to join the others in the city that are allowed to serve alcohol to their customers.
Last week before its agenda meeting, the Searcy City Council set public hearings for the requests for private club permits from North Bar “Pop-Up” and Texas Roadhouse for 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at City Hall before the regular council meeting.
A state law that kicked in in 2017, after the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board already had received three permit requests in Searcy that it granted, made it to where applicants first have to seek approval from the local governing body before applying to the ABC board. A non-refundable application fee of $1,500 also is required.
Restaurants that currently hold private club permits in Searcy are Mi Ranchito, Venezia’s Italian Grill, the Rock House, El Almacen, Colton’s Steakhouse, Rib Crib, Guacamole Grill and Chili’s. Although White County is a dry county, the state Legislature granted an exception in 1999 for alcohol sales to restaurants and similar businesses set up as “private clubs.”
Rosemont Dining Club Inc. was the nonprofit listed as applying for the permit for North Bar, 106 E. Market Ave., while Texas Roadhouse of Searcy Inc. did for Texas Roadhouse, 1555 Janet St.
Rosemont Dining Club, Inc.’s application is from restaurant president/owner Kyle Dismang, the brother of Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe).
Under the applicant’s experience in the operation of a private club that has served alcoholic beverages, Dismang wrote that he is the founder, owner and operator of the North Bar Restaurant in North Little Rock and has 20 years of management experience in the restaurant industry, front and back of the house.
Applicants also are required to list the location of the nearest public or private school, day care center, church, hospital or medical facility and residential area. Dismang listed First United Methodist Church, 304 N. Main St. (which has changed to First Methodist Church after disaffiliating with the United Methodist Church); Ahlf Junior High School, 308 W. Vine Ave.; God’s Little Blessings Christian Child Care, 203 E. Market Ave.; and Unity Health-White County Medical Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. “Residential areas surround, closest subdivision-River Oaks, Cloverdale, Lambert Terrace,” he said on the application.
Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commissioner Tommy Centola is listed as the applicant on behalf of the club for Texas Roadhouse.
Centola wrote that he “has no experience managing a private club but has previously served as a manager for restaurants in New Orleans, La. with a full bar. Additional, immediately upon issuance of the permit for this location by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Texas Roadhouse will file a change of manager application” and he will be “replaced by a store manager with experience and training.”
The following places were listed as being in the vicinity: Liberty Christian School at 1202 S. Benton St., Kids First Daycare at 2006 E. Park Ave, Cloverdale Church of Christ at 3000 E. Park Ave, Unity Health and the Cloverdale neighborhood.
