The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is set to hear a $70,000 funding request Tuesday from the city’s eclipse committee a couple weeks after the City Council agreed to provide $70,000 and Mayor Mat Faulkner said, “We’re behind the eight ball” regarding preparations for the April 2024 solar eclipse.
When city officials discussed their potential contribution to the eclipse event, the discussion included hiring a coordinator. Faulkner said Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson so far has “kind of spearheaded” the eclipse discussions to this point.
‘We’re at the point where we need funding in order to start making progress,” Faulkner said before the council decided to provide the $70,000. “The approaches can be shared costs between the city, A&P and the county.” He said in addition to the A&P Commission, “I believe they’re going to approach ... the county for a similar amount and see if we can put all that together and do a cooperative effort.”
Hiring a coordinator would be the next step in the process, according to Faulkner, as well as starting to put marketing pieces together. “Arkansas is expecting it [the eclipse] to be the largest tourism event that has ever happened in its history now.” White County is in the path of totality.
Faulkner said there have been several names thrown out that are being looked at as the possible eclipse coordinator. He said there is one person that may be a “very likely candidate,” but did not name the individual.
Being a “good neighbor to the county” is something Faulkner said the city wants to be. “Even if they don’t contribute the funds, we still want to work with the county because it is going to take working together to make this a safe event for everybody. Searcy has got to be prepared no matter what.”
Councilman David Morris asked how long the eclipse coordinator would work. Faulkner said probably as soon as they could hire one on a contract basis through the end of next April.
Councilwoman Tonia Hale asked Faulkner what he was looking at in terms of a salary for the eclipse coordinator. He said he would like to leave that open for negotiation to see if the city could find the right person and what thatperson should make to do this job.
Councilman Chris Howell asked Faulkner how much he thought “this happening would cost all together.” Faulkner said it is hard to know because the eclipse is a very unique experience “but right now we’re kind of in the range of $200,000.” Faulkner mentioned things like “directional signage, cones, water, websites and promotion, along with a coordinator.”
Councilman Don Raney said, “I think we’re just kind of groping in the dark because we really don’t know what we’re doing, but everyone who has had this event happen in their state or city is telling everybody, ‘You better get ready.’” Raney said he doesn’t want to waste any money but he wants to be prepared and wants to protect the city and the visitors who might come to Searcy.
He said he believes the city should take this a step at a time and get some feedback from the county and the A&P “and we’ll see what we can do.”
City Attorney Will Moore wanted to know who the eclipse coordinator would report to. Faulkner said there would be kind of an executive committee with White County Judge Lisa Brown naming four people to be on it, Faulkner would name four members and the existing eclipse committee would have five persons serving on the committee. Faulkner told Moore that is what is in the draft at this point.
Councilman Brett Kirkman asked if there has been any thoughts of hiring a retired executive to be the eclipse coordinator, someone “who is also wanting to put into the city so it’s as much a project of love. ...” Faulkner told him to please pass along the names so the city could take a look at those people.
Meanwhile, the month, the White County Local Planning Committee and the eclipse committee are working on having subcommittees to help handle the diverse needs to preparation.
The LEPC discussed forming a safety committee. Pearson said the primary committee would oversee the subcommittees, with safety and logistics being one of the subcommittees, He said the eclipse committee would probably want to partner with the LEPC and will have a half-dozen subcommittees, such as entertainment.
Pearson said the eclipse committee has been meeting since April of last year and a representative from NorthStar EMS already has been coming to the meetings. School representatives also have been coming to the meetings.
White County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Carla Johnson said that she and OEM Director Tyler Mize went to a state eclipse meeting at Arkansas State Police Headquarters recently and Mize has a slide show that she thinks he wants to show at the April LEPC meeting “to kind of go over what the state is looking for and wanting to do to try to get ahead of what’s going to happen, worst-case scenario.
“I do know the eclipse that happened in 2017, they had issues with like bathrooms so one thing that they told us to start working on is getting with people that have Porta-potties , getting them on board with this ahead of time, that way if we have to go outside our area, we can if need be.”
Pearson said that will have to be done because those have Porta-potties do not have a lot of them. “I’ve got 50 of them reserved for the airport.”
Johnson said Mize was wanting to get the subcommittee together and the slide show will kind of give the other LEPC members an idea of what the state has going on in regard to the eclipse. Johnson told the members present if anyone of them wanted to join that subcommittee to let her know.
Tommy Centola, who is a member of the A&P Commission, has been attending all of the eclipse committee meetings and told The Daily Citizen that at the March meeting, the committee broke into subcommittees. He said is chairing the economic impact subcommittee and Marka Bennett is chairing the entertainment subcommittee. He also mentioned safety and logistics, events and attractions, communication and marketing and educations subcommittee.
April 12 is the next scheduled meeting of the eclipse committee.
