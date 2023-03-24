The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is set to hear a $70,000 funding request Tuesday from the city’s eclipse committee a couple weeks after the City Council agreed to provide $70,000 and Mayor Mat Faulkner said, “We’re behind the eight ball” regarding preparations for the April 2024 solar eclipse.

When city officials discussed their potential contribution to the eclipse event, the discussion included hiring a coordinator. Faulkner said Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson so far has “kind of spearheaded” the eclipse discussions to this point.

