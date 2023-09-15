The city of Searcy is spending $48,000 from its $500,000 Economic Development Fund to try to attract retail businesses to town.
The Searcy City Council approved the expenditure after Mayor Mat Faulkner and the council members received a letter from Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne concerning efforts to bring in retailers. Layne wrote that in addition to the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. working to market a portion for the Searcy Sports Complex on Queensway Street for industrial development, it held a Zoom meeting Aug. 30 with Retail Attractions CEO Rickey Hayes.
Layne wrote that Hayes told the SREDC that over the past seven to eight years, he has leased six million square feet of retail space and has relationships with 300-400 brands. According to Layne, Hayes has worked with more than 500 cities in 39 states and is currently working with Cabot and several other Arkansas cities. Layne brought up that Olive Garden will be the latest restaurant going into Cabot.
The SREDC will be hiring the Owasso, Okla.-based company directly on behalf of the city, and requested “the premium package, which includes the same basic scope of work, plus the data and other services listed included during the contract year.”
“I was fortunate to sit in on the presentation with him [Hayes],” Faulkner said, “and as you [Layne] mentioned, it’s extremely impressive what he’s able to do to recruit for communities, and other communities are already benefiting right around us from his work.”
Councilman Don Raney asked if Hayes would be spending any time in Searcy. “He will be, yes,” Layne said. “What he’s looking at is coming here and doing number studies but also, let’s say we have an opportunity to travel somewhere else, then he would travel somewhere else with us.”
Councilman Brent Kirkman asked how Hayes’ company works through competitive recruitment if a business, such as Olive Garden, had to choose between two cities he represents.
Layne said Hayes is working with a lot of cities and “there will be multiple competitive situations. I think ultimately, that the company, whomever that would be, would look at the data. We’re looking at the data and they’ll make the best decision on their part. Who’s to say there is not enough room between the two communities for two Olive Gardens? He [Hayes] was very high on our community. He said we’re an untapped resource as far as that sort of thing.”
Layne said he went to the International Council of Shopping Centers Show in Las Vegas recently and that Hayes goes to events like that. He also mentioned an event in Texas that Hayes attends. “He attends these meetings, he represents these communities like ours and he’s just a marketing person for communities,” Layne said.
Faulkner expanded on what Layne was saying. “For example. at this International Council of Shopping Center Conference, the difference is if we go right now, we, meaning me, Buck or Tara [Cathey, vice president of the chamber of commerce], you’re kind of going around and just seeing who is there, meeting people kind of cold. He explained it to us when you go through his services, you’re getting face-to-face meetings with first-name basis, saying he already made the connections before you show up so you’re not cold calling.”
