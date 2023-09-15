The city of Searcy is spending $48,000 from its $500,000 Economic Development Fund to try to attract retail businesses to town.

The Searcy City Council approved the expenditure after Mayor Mat Faulkner and the council members received a letter from Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne concerning efforts to bring in retailers. Layne wrote that in addition to the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. working to market a portion for the Searcy Sports Complex on Queensway Street for industrial development, it held a Zoom meeting Aug. 30 with Retail Attractions CEO Rickey Hayes.

