The Searcy City Council did not wait long into the new year to move forward with raises that it approved in October for city employees.
After White County Circuit Judge Eric Kennedy swore in new Mayor Mat Faulkner and new City Attorney Will Moore on Sunday, along with other Searcy city officials, a special council meeting was held for the purpose of implementing new pay rates that include more than $1.6 million in raises.
An ordinance for a budget appropriation for the 2023 pay rates was passed along with an emergency clause stating: “The need to maintain the fiscal affairs of the city of Searcy in accordance with the requirement of law being necessary for the preservation of the public, peace, health safety and welfare, an emergency is herby declared and this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage.”
City Councilmen Rodger Cargile and Brett Kirkman, who replaces Logan Cothern, were absent.
“Welcome to 2023, how are you all doing?” Faulkner asked as he presided over his first council meeting. “I can’t think of a better way to start the new year than showing the people who work for the city of Searcy that we appreciate them, that they’re valued and that they should be compensated accordingly.”
Faulkner said a lot of hard work has been done by the city’s Personnel Committee on the new pay rates. He said Cargile, who is the chairman of the committee, was “under the weather” Sunday and could not be at the special meeting but he wanted to recognize Cargile for his hard work, as well as the work of Councilwoman Tonia Hale, who serves on the committee, along with City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris and Human Resources Director Kim Gordon.
“This has been a lot of work,” he said. “We’re excited to kick off the new year.”
The city’s salaries for 2023 will total $13,036,660.80, according to information provided by the city when it passed the budget appropriation in the absence of a 2023 budget for the city of Searcy:
For the mayor’s department, there was $397,060.61 for salaries, $30,427.40 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $60,884.43 for APERS (Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System). The new mayor is set to make $95,000, which includes a $3,141.22 raise that was approved in October. Faulkner was elected in a December run-off over incumbent Kyle Osborne, who just completed his four-year term. Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford’s salary increased by $2,000 to $70,000.
For the Searcy Public Library, there was $148,920 for salaries, $11,392.38 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $22,814.54 for APERS.
For White County District Court-Searcy Division, there was $460,676.57 for salaries, $35,241.76 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $70,575.65 for the APERS.
For the Searcy Police Department, there was $3,205,829.34 for salaries, $245,245.94 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $75,612.17 for APERS. Police Chief Steve Hernandez’s salary increases from $75,353.51 to $79,123.20.
There also was some grant money used concerning the police department, including for the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, where $10,301.14 was appropriated for salaries and $788.04 for the Social Security/Medicare match.
For the Crimes Against Women’s Division (STOP grant), there was $91,065.60 for salaries and $6,966.52 for the Social Security and Medicare match.
For an opioids program (COAP 19 grant), there was $84,048.64 for salaries, $6,429.72 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $5,378.91 for APERS.
For the Animal Control Department, there was $70,923.20 for salaries, $5,425.62 for the Social Security and Medicare match and $10,865.43 for APERS.
For the Drug Crime Enforcement/Prosecutor’s Fund Department, salaries are $33,192, with $2,539.19 for Social Security/Medicare match and $5,085.01 for APERS.
For the Searcy Fire Department, there was $2,754,538.21 for salaries, $45,404.29 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $22,785.58 for APERS. Fire Chief Brian Dunavan’s salary increases from $72,425.60 to $76,046.88.
For Searcy Parks and Recreation, there was $399,889.44 for salaries, $30,591.52 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $61,263.06 for APERS. Director Mike Parsons’ salary goes from $62,372.80 to $65,491.44.
For the Carmichael Community Center, there was $188,605.04 for salaries, $14,428.29 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $28,894.29 for APERS.
For the Searcy Swim Center, there was $473,788 for salaries, $36,244.78 for Social Security/Medicare match and $72,584.32 for APERS.
For the Rialto Theater, there was $56,190.85 for salaries, $4,298.60 for the Social Security/Medicare match and $8,608.44 for APERS.
For the Searcy Sanitation Department, there was $1,482,139.84 for salaries, $113,383.70 for Social Security/Medicare match and $227,063.82 for APERS. The department has not hired a new director yet since Terry Rutherford’s retirement. The salary is listed as $67,616.64.
For the Searcy Clerk Department, there was $227,122.62 for salaries, $17,374.88 for Social Security/Medicare match and $34,795.19 for APERS. Morris’ salary goes from $72,000 to $75,000.
For the Searcy City Attorney Department, there was $48,304.62 for salaries, $3,695.30 for Social Security/Medicare match and $7,400.27 for APERS. Walker starts at $48,304.62, a $2,300.22 raise from Buck Gibson’s 2022 salary.
For the Searcy Code Enforcement Department, there was $460,901.32 for salaries, $35,258.95 for Social Security/Medicare match and $70,610.08 for APERS. Director Jeff Webb will make $65,491.34 instead of $62,372.70.
For the Searcy Engineering Department, there was $144,894.67 for salaries, $11,084.44 for Social Security/Medicare match and $22,197.86 for APERS. City Engineer Mark Lane makes $92,000, up from $89,027.12.
For the Searcy Information Technology Department, there was $160,638.28 for salaries, $11,084.44 for Social Security/Medicare match and $24,609.94 for APERS. Director Steven Gifford makes $69,404.52, up from $66,099.54.
For the Searcy Street Department, there was $394,486.34 for salaries, $30,178.21 for Social Security/Medicare match and $60,435.31 for APERS. Street Department head Sam Watson is being increased from $84,899.36 to $87,446.34
For the Searcy Municipal Airport, there was $173,040 for salaries, $13,237.56 for Social Security/Medicare match and $26,509.73 for APERS. Airport Manager Roger Pearson makes $65,000, up from $62,372.80.
Morris said there were extra funds built into the appropriation for streets, sanitation, parks and the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.