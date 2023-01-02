The Searcy City Council did not wait long into the new year to move forward with raises that it approved in October for city employees.

After White County Circuit Judge Eric Kennedy swore in new Mayor Mat Faulkner and new City Attorney Will Moore on Sunday, along with other Searcy city officials, a special council meeting was held for the purpose of implementing new pay rates that include more than $1.6 million in raises.

