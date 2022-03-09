The Searcy City Council rejected a $618,100 low bid Tuesday night for Phase II work on the restoration of the historic American Legion Hut after bids came back higher than anticipated.
Architect Barry Hoffmann told the council that there is “lots more project than funding.” The project at 110 W. Race Ave. received an $80,000 historic preservation restoration grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, with $40,000 matching coming from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
Council member Mike Chalenburg asked if the project could be broken up to make use of the funding. City Engineer Mark Lane said that it could be if the city wanted to award the contract to different contractors, such as a plumbing contractor and heating and air contractor.
A motion was made to authorize “the architect of the project and the city engineer to negotiate with individual contractors on pieces of the project not to exceed $50,000.” It was unanimously passed, with Council member Chris Howell absent.
Hoffmann had told the council at last week’s agenda meeting that the bids were high and they would have to work their way back. “We received one bid from Wagner Construction in the amount of $618,100. If we took all three deductive alternates, we’re only coming down to $523,150.”
Hoffmann said the Searcy company was the low bid contractor. It sent Hoffman a breakdown of “the schedule of values” and he went through and whittled it down. He said he thought that particular areas of the project could be targeted “so that we don’t lose our grant funding and we can move ahead with some of it.”
Some of those areas that Hoffmann said he would propose would be for the interior demolition, carpentry, the drywall, the plaster repair and the rough-end plumbing. “I think if we can get those elements done and in this project, we can consider this a plus and a success as we move forward.”
Howell asked at what point the building would be useful and would it have to go through all phases. “Pretty much,” Hoffmann said, “because at this point we would not have a heating and air system. We would not obviously have active plumbing, we’ll have rough-end plumbing, again until we get a heating and air system. We’ll have lights and updated electrical. There is still plenty to go.”
The $618,000 bid was not out of line for this sort of renovation, Hoffmann said. “We’re seeing new construction come in at $250-$300 a foot so it was a decent number, it’s just more project than we got money for but we’d hate to lose a grant.”
Council member Rodger Cargile asked if the city was under pressure from the grant to get something started. Burton said with the grant they had it all timed out based on getting the letter when to start. “We are going to come in about two weeks ahead of our grant deadline which is the first of June and that gives us time to do final payment, get their check, photos and everything to meet the deadline from Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.”
Howell asked if there were any other grants available, and Burton responded that there were and she would continue to apply through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. She said there are also other private donors and foundations that she is researching on different funding sources, “even utility companies and railroads.”
In July 2020, Cargile reported to the council that the American Legion group had left the hut and gave the city $18,000 to use toward rehabilitation. He said the city also received $6,000 from the Searcy Board of Realtors, which brought the total to $24,000.
“We applied for a grant with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and we did receive the grant,” he said then. “It was a two-to-one matching grant. If we provide $30,000, they will give an additional $60,000, so we are short $6,000 to have $90,000 for restoration of this building.”
Cargile said Burton and White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell did the leg work and wrote the grant application. The small working committee to oversee the grant project was made up of Cargile, Burton, Churchwell and Lane.
Cargile said then that the roof of the hut would have to be “tackled” first because it was in disrepair and was causing most of the problems. He also said the building “has no HVAC and has no running water or plumbing.”
Cargile said then that $90,000 would be a good start but wouldn’t complete the project so other sources of funding would be looked at. He said he believed “the city should be first in line to do what we can to save the building.”
Phase 1 of the project was finished in December and included putting a new roof on the building, Burton said.
“We did some chimney repair and put caps over the chimney because we had bats and water that were going in and out of that chimney,” Burton said. She said there also was repair done to some rotted soffit and facia boards. In the back of the building, a handicapped accessible ramp was installed and a new back door was put on the building.
“We did some paint and repaired some of the windows,” she said. “It was essential the roof and repairs to the wood, doors and windows, which mostly were results of a damaged roof that allowed water to get in where it did not need to be.”
Burton said the building is 3,000 square feet, and Churchwell said it was built after President Franklin D. Roosevelt “announced the New Deal of public works in 1933.”
“The CWA [Civil Works Administration] was created [as] the predecessor of WPA [Works Progress Administration], allowing federal funds to build the Legion Hall along with city monies and donations,” Churchwell said. “Folks crowded the court square because everybody wanted to be close to what was going on inside it. It had a huge drawing. There were military dignitaries; the military band was there.”
She said the Draft Board, the offices of the mayor and marshal and the chamber of commerce were located in the building at different points, and a lot of dance lessons were held in the hut “over decades.” Driver’s license testing, the Red Cross and the historical society also were located there, and “it also served as a bunk room the night before they [the soldiers] were shipped out.”
In 1990, the American Legion Hut was placed on the historical register.
Burton said the long-term plan is to make the building an event venue. “The city would be able to lease it out,” she said, “and hopefully generate enough to have a maintenance fund for it.”
“We are going to keep two offices in the front,” Burton said. “There’s been talk about the White County Historical Society possible moving back into one of those offices, perhaps leasing out the second one. Currently, there are four offices total. We’re going to turn one into a catering kitchen and across we’re going to put in an ADA [American Disabilities Act] compliant restroom in there and what we call a bride’s room, a dressing room, a staging area, that type of thing.”
Burton said the building could be used for weddings or family reunions and perhaps the city could use it for retirement receptions. She said it would kind of fill a need in between the Robbins Sanford Grand Hall and the Carmichael Community Center.
