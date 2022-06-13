The Searcy Planning Commission has asked the Searcy City Council to create an overlay district to “basically protect the character and quality of downtown, as far as the aesthetic items of downtown,” according to city Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
The council’s agenda for tonight includes three proposed ordinances that the commission requested be placed on it. Stafford said at Thursday’s agenda meeting that the goal is to make downtown more of a seven-days-a-week-with-work/play environment, attracting more people.
Stafford said an overlay district remains zoned the way that it currently is, but properties would adhere to not only their current zoning, but the overlay district regulations as well. He also said there are miscellaneous changes from regular review of the current zoning code and there are miscellaneous changes from regular review of current land development and subdivision code.
Stafford talked about this effort being part of making downtown an easy place for pedestrians to get around with sidewalks.
In the downtown Searcy overlay district information that was shared, it states that the purpose of establishing the district is to protect and enhance the visual appearance and character of downtown Searcy. “It will also provide opportunities for the mixed use of commercial and residential spaces within the district boundary to attract and promote both business during regular weekday business hours as well as weeknight and weekend activities.”
The district establishes a boundary around the downtown area that surrounds the White County Courthouse square. The district is described as beginning at a point on the centerline of South Main Street 205 feet south of the intersection of South Main Street and West Woodruff Avenue; then west, 1,460 feet to a point at the approximate midblock between West Vine and West Academy avenues; then east 2,360 feet to a point at the approximate midblock between North Oak and North Charles streets; then south 2,390 feet; then west 900 feet to the point of beginning.
Under “Design and Development Standards,” it states that development shall support the look and character of the historic downtown area. A couple points covered in this area include “metal siding, when used as the primary sheathing is prohibited when visible from the public realm or residential areas. Other forms of metal, when used as an architectural treatment or aesthetic accent, may cover up to 20 percent of the facade. Masonary shall occupy no less than 51 percent of any facade of any structure.”
“Brick or brick-like units should be the dominate masonry material. Split-facade block or other textured concrete CMU block should be used as a base or facade accent only. Durable fiber cement board, cast concrete, poured concrete, stone and cultured stome materials are acceptable masonry materials.”
Council member Dale Brewer said he has seen cities that have taken this approach with “great success. It has not only expanded the area more with commercial ventures and whatever, it made the whole place a lot better looking, which the whole concept is, so I think it’s a good idea.”
Council member Don Raney said after thinking about it for a while, he thinks this is a good idea. “The one that comes to mind is the store front on the corner from the old First Security Bank. There’s activity downtown all the time and those are things I think would be good for the area.”
Stafford said that “the more people we can get in the area that live down there, the more it’s going to attract things like restaurants and other types of business to make it that 24-hour/seven-days-a-week/weekends [place].”
Council member David Morris said he is proud of the downtown area and he many people have worked worked hard to keep it as it is today. He said making it an overlay district is a good move.
“I think anything we can do to preserve our downtown area and keep it as active and vibrant as it is now,” Morris said. “I came through Saturday morning and the farmers’ market was bustling, and I swell with pride because we do have a very, very good and active downtown and it’s that way all through the week.”
