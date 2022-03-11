Searcy has hired of a full-time city planner, announcing the hiring two days after the Searcy City Council increased the yearly salary being offered by $6,000.
Richard Stafford, who is the son-in-law of Councilman Don Raney, was hired as the city’s planning and community development director for $68,000 plus benefits. He begins his new position April 11.
“After analyzing the salaries around the state, we saw the need to increase the salary for this position in order to hire a qualified candidate,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said.
When city officials passed the 2022 budget, they included $62,000 plus benefits for the city planner position. Osborne said Tuesday that only one person had applied for the job and that person had declined it. Although Osborne didn’t say who had applied, it was confirmed that Stafford was the applicant.
Michelle Pugh, a contracted communications person for the city, said in a news release that salaries for full-time planning directors in Arkansas for cities with a population of 20,000 to 44,999 range from $58,099 to $87,149 with an average salary of $72,624 based on a 2021 report from the Arkansas Municipal League.
Raney abstained Tuesday from votes on the additional funding for the position.
Pugh wrote that the funds for the position will come from the $36,000 that is currently being paid for a part-time city planner and from revenue collected by the Searcy Department of Code Enforcement.
“We saw a need for a full-time planning and community development director position due to the growth of our city, and we’re extremely excited to have Richard on our team,” Osborne said.
Stafford, a Searcy resident, is also chairman of the Searcy Tree Board. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, according to Pugh. For the past 14 years, Stafford has worked for Whitlow Engineering Services Inc. as a landscape architect and certified arborist.
“Searcy is my home and I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to help it grow,” Stafford said. “I look forward to working with the City Council, planning commission, city leaders and the citizens of Searcy to plan for our community’s future.”
The council decided in January to create the full-time position. Jim von Tungeln has been serving as the city planner as a part-time independent contractor, being paid $3,000 a month.
Council member David Morris suggested then that von Tungeln be consulted about the job as a valuable resource. Raney, who made the motion that the council create the position, said the city could discuss with von Tungeln how much or how little he wanted to do working with the new city planner. “I think it would be great it he stayed on for a little while,” Raney said.
Osborne told The Daily Citizen after the January meeting that the council still had “to decide how much they want the salary to be and where that money comes from. What we are paying now is half of that, so we only have to come up with half of it, you might say.”
