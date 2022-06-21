Two Searcy councilmen were appointed last week to head newly established personnel and grounds committees, although some councilmen had questioned the need for the committees at the previous week’s agenda meeting.
Mayor Kyle Osborne had suggested the formation of the committees. Don Raney was appointed last Tuesday to head the grounds committee, while Rodger Cargile was selected as the personnel committee chair.
Raney said at the June 9 agenda meeting that he had already gotten some feedback about talk of forming the committees.
“No. 1, I will do anything and everything I can for the city, but if you’re asking for a personnel committee made up of four of us council members and a grounds committee made up of four of our council members, we’re going to be meeting a whole lot more than just what we do,” Raney said. “I thought we had a staff to do this. I thought we had an HR [human resources] director for personnel. I thought we had department heads to handle requests their needs, the budget process. I’m a little concerned with that, Mayor.
“If were going to do anything, our fallback has been these committee of the whole meetings we talk about where all of us can hear the same thing at the same time and move forward. Even that hasn’t worked very well lately.”
Councilman Dale Brewer, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, asked what the duties of the committee would be. After Osborne responded that it would be “to make recommendations,” Brewer said, “Can’t the departments heads make recommendations to you like they’ve done forever?”
Osborne said while the department heads “do make those recommendations ... that leaves it up to one person to bring it to the council and sometimes I may agree and sometimes I may disagree and it may not be fair to them.”
Raney said he hopes that the mayor and department heads “do disagree sometime” because the “department heads will promote their departments, that’s their job. Your job is to balance it on what we can do financially, what we can do otherwise and present that to the City Council for approval in a sense of funding those requests.”
Brewer said there has been a lot of discussion over the years over the scope of what the council is responsible for and what it should be responsible for.
“One of the things that has been brought up many times by previous administrations, and discussions have resulted in the fact, that it doesn’t seem appropriate for council members to be involved with the day-to-day operations of the city, and I believe that would get us involved directly with that,” Brewer said. “The scope of the council is not to come in and help manage the city, that’s your job and the department heads that you have, and I’m afraid that we might be getting into a spot where the authority and responsibility of the council is going to end up being different in the scope that I’ve always seen and understood.”
He asked the previous mayor, Councilman David Morris, “Was it not mentioned when you were mayor, David, that the council didn’t need to get too involved in the day-to-day operations?”
Morris said that discussion was been had on a few occasions. “I suggested some committees and I had some council members who were adamantly opposed to it because they felt like they would be left out. Of course, not all those people are on the council now”
Morris said he had to be real cautious on what he said because he said when he ran for council, he told everyone that we wasn’t sitting in the mayor’s chair. He said if the council were to do the committees, then the committee members who meet with the department are going to have to come back to relay the information they have to the mayor and he would have to bring it to the entire council, while in a committee of the whole meeting, all council members are hearing the same discussion at once.
“I can go either way with it,” Morris said, but added said the mayor already knows that his preference is the committee of the whole meetings rather than dividing things up. However, whatever the rest of the council decided on, Morris said, “I’m with you.”
Cargile said, “I personally don’t mind serving on something and I think it’s a good idea. It’s time-consuming and committee of the whole that we’ve done ... if we really dove into salaries and things we need to dive into, we’re going to spend a whole lot more time in a committee of the whole meeting than a smaller committee can do and report back to council and the mayor, so I think the committee is a good idea.
“The mayor has got lots on his plate. I think it’s a good idea. I think it might be better for a council member or two and maybe Jerry [Morris, city clerk/treasurer], maybe Kim [Gordon, human resources director], maybe comprised of different council members and staff.”
Councilwoman Tonia Hale said she didn’t mind helping if the mayor “wanted to divide things up where it was just one or two [committees].”
Osborne said, “I just wanted more input on personnel matters and grounds matters. A good example of that is, the city has properties all over the county and as you the council know, a lot of them are practically in disrepair and they get overlooked and we, I don’t find out about them until it’s too late.
“Having the committee, whether it be one alderman or two aldermen or whatever and two or three other people, they can look at those buildings. Same thing with personnel: If the police department or the fire department or sanitation is looking at doing something different where they’re located and I go down and look at it, I can bring that decision back to the council or I can say yes or I can say no or I can have a three- or four-person committee look at it and say, ‘What do you guys think? Do you think it’s a good idea?’ and make a recommendation to me and I will bring it to the council. It’s not life or death, it was just trying to make things run smooth and that’s all I was trying to do.”
Raney said, “The committees of the whole are cumbersome, but that’s the best way to get all of the information to all the council members at the same time.”
As far as the number of committee members, Raney suggested one council member and two or three other city employees “and they could rotate.” Osborne said, “I like that idea myself.”
Councilman Logan Cothern said he liked the idea of one council member on each committee.
Cargile said, “I feel that there are things that are important that we can’t put off much longer. When we met as a committee of the whole, we talked about a wide range of things that each department needs. At the top of the list is salary and then it filters down to a used van and everything in between. I don’t want to seem like I want to rush this decision but I feel like part of the reason for the committee system that I supported was expedience. I feel like it’s time to get some stuff checked off the list.”
Raney said one complaint that he hears more than any other is “people perceive we’re not doing anything, we’re not accomplishing anything. We had that committee of the whole [meeting in April], there were a lot of things requested, why hasn’t it been brought to the council to act on it?”
Cargile said he didn’t know the answer to that other than specifically the salaries. He mentioned a lot of moving parts relating to those. He said one dollar an hour per employee is like a $1.40 to the city so “they have to look at the scope of that money and where it’s coming from.”
Hale said, “You also have different ways of being scoped because you have the fire department with the step [raises]. The police department does not but they’ve asked for the step. So there’s different scopes to look at in different departments, so I think that was part of when we sat down with the department heads – and we can do the committee of the whole, I think that would be great – but I think that each department is going to have to come back and say, ‘It isn’t going to work like that and then here’s why’ and give us some kind of presentation, because I have been in contact with a couple of department heads, we’re losing employees.”
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said with the fire department losing three employees to retirement, it is losing 100 years of experience and replacing them with guys who don’t have any experience, more or less. “It’s tough,” he said. “If I’m not mistaken, we are going to have around 20 guys, which is almost half of our department, with less than two years’ experience.”
David Morris said he has a great concern for city departments and “we need to be moving forward with their requests. Some of them were needs, some of them were wants, and then obviously we all do understand the salary issues and we’re losing good competent employees because they can go somewhere else and make more money. A lot of times they don’t look at the benefits, they don’t look at the health-care plan that we have, they don’t look at the retirement plan that we have, they go somewhere else and make a buck more and hour or whatever, but ... we’re losing very competent employees.”
