Searcy officials decided this week to move forward with adding a baby box at one of the city’s fire stations.
The Searcy City Council approved entering into an agreement Tuesday night with Safe Haven Baby Boxes of Woodburn, Ind., concerning the purchase of a baby box, which is being done by Pamela Bell, the mother of Searcy firefighter Dillon Strayhorn.
“We want to continue to find ways we can better serve the community,” Mayor Mat Faulkner said. “If a Safe Haven Baby Box can help save an infant’s life, then that is worth the effort and investment.”
The resolution passed by the council said the council members “wish to express gratitude for the charitable contribution from a certain citizen of Searcy to fund 100 percent of the purchase cost and annual service fee. The mayor is authorized to execute any agreements necessary to facilitate the receipt and installation of a baby box and to facilitate the voluntary payment from a citizen to Safe Haven Baby Box.”
Strayhorn told The Daily Citizen on Friday that he was “just happy that it passed and I am grateful that the City Council saw the need for it and I believe that it will be a great thing for our community.”
Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said with the resolution now in place, “we’ll be able to get back with the Safe Haven people and then we’ll get them to come look at our facility and see where would be the best place for it and the safest place. After we do that, it’s just a matter of getting an idea of how long it will take. I don’t see it taking too long since they got the resolution passed. They [Safe Haven Baby Boxes] will get with the construction people and the contractor will put it in.”
Dunvan told the council last month that two choices for the location of the baby box were Fire Station No. 2 near Unity Health-White County Medical Center or Central Station on West Beebe-Capps Expressway.
He also said that 135 Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been installed across the United States, and more have been added since then. There are now 13 in Arkansas. There had been 26 babies surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since 2017 as of early March, including two in Arkansas.
Dunavan, Strayhorn and Faulkner acknowledged that city officials did receive a complaint from Jean and Mike Morrisey of Babe Safe Haven New England concerning the Indiana company and its founder Monica Kelsey, claiming that she is a “scam artist” and that the company’s baby boxes are “illegal.”
“From what I understand, the guys looked up [one email] from a guy who builds them in New England,” Dunavan said. “Basically it was somebody, competition with who is doing the baby box for us.”
Faulkner echoed that “the emails were coming from a competitor company that sells a similar product.”
Strayhorn mentioned Facebook comments that were made by Mike Morrisey but said that “everyone that has talked to me about it is excited and thinks it [a baby box] would be really useful for this community. My mom is happy and she is just really glad she is going to get a chance to give back to the community and she thinks that is a meaningful way she can do it.”
Strayhorn told The Daily Citizen last month that he had heard his mom say something about a “baby box” years ago and then one day at the fire station, he overheard fellow firefighter Steven Robinson talking about it.
“I went to him and asked him what is up with that and he said it was something that he wanted to do,” Strayhorn said, “and it is something that he is pretty passionate about and he is trying to figure out how to get donations to do it.”
Strayhorn said he thinks it costs about $14,000 to get a baby box installed. (According to the company’s website, about $15,000 is needed “to implement the program.) He called his mom and told her about the baby box and asked her if it was still something she wanted to do and she said, yes, that she would love to do it.
Bell, according to Strayhorn, is a retired mental health counselor so she was wanting to do something that will help people and bring awareness.
“If you are not able to keep your baby,” Strayhorn said, “it might not always be financial reasons, it might be mental health reasons and stuff like that. So it is something she has really been passionate about, but she didn’t really have an outlet because you have to have the police department or fire department to help.”
Strayhorn said in addition to paying for the baby box, his mom will pay the $300 fee per year for a few years.
“I think she has actually been approached by a couple of people that want to help pay for it,” he said. “I guess they just feel compelled to help pay for it.”
He said his mom said the more people give, the longer that she will be able to pay the yearly fee. Dunavan said the monthly fee is for the upkeep and inspection of the box.
Robinson told The Daily Citizen that he and his wife “did a little bit of foster care and we were driving to Conway and saw the billboard sign. [about the Safe Haven Baby Box] ... and we talked about it and were like ‘that’s something that Searcy needs.’ I feel like that is a big need for our community, so I did some research and reached out to Safe Haven Baby Boxes and that’s how it got started.”
Robinson said Safe Haven takes care of putting up all the signs “and getting the word out there. They have a 24-hour hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, for any women in distress that they can call anytime. It’s a really ‘put-together’ organization and I am excited that we’re going to be working with them.”
Dunavan said the baby box the city will be getting has an alarm on it, and “when the box is open, a silent alarm goes off to alert us, alert dispatch and then they let us know. That way when that door shuts, it is locked and it can’t be opened from the outside. We go in, check the baby, get it and immediately take the baby to an ER where it can get the care that is needs.”
The alarm sounds one minute after the box is closed, allowing time for the parent to leave if they do not want face-to-face interaction.
Firefighters will be checking the box daily as part of their routines, just like checking the engines. “We already have an alarm system in our station so it would just be a matter of adding this to it,” Dunavan said. “It would be minimal cost.”
Strayhorn said just like the fire department raises money through car washes for cancer research, the firefighters will probably raise money for the baby box. Dunavan said the Ladies Auxiliary will probably be helping out with fundraisers to be able to absorb the $300 per year.
