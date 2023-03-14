UPDATE: The Searcy City Council approved at the regular meeting Tuesday night, an agreement with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, out of Woodburn, Ind. The resolution said "The City Council of the city of Searcy wishes to move forward [with] the purchase of baby Box from Safe Haven Baby Boxes; and whereas, the City Council also wish to express gratitude for the charitable contribution from a certain citizen of Searcy, to fund 100% of the purchase cost and annual service fee. The mayor is authorized to execute and agreements necessary to facilitate the receipt and installation of a Baby Box and to facilitate the voluntary payment from a citizen to Safe Haven Baby Box."

