UPDATE: The Searcy City Council on Tuesday night approved an ordinance amending the code of ordinances of the city of Searcy, providing regulations for dogs in city parks. It will go into effect in 30 days. Section 1 was amended to read as follows: "Dogs will be allowed within the confined space(s) and designated area(s) of the City of Searcy's Dog Park(s) and upon designated walking trails within other city parks. However, all parties who utilize said facilities are expected to fully comply with the confinement requirements pursuant to Section 6-21(a) of the Code, maintain their animal(s) within the respective areas of the park, including the removal of all animal waste from the premises, and take action to prevent their animal(s) from entering any other area of a city park where animals are prohibited.

"Except for certified service dogs and organized events coordinated with the consent of the mayor or his representative, animals are specifically prohibited from the Searcy Skate Park, Searcy Sports complex, the Black House, and Pioneer Village. Service dogs must wear identification as such, which can be clearly read at all times while in these areas."

