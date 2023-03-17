Searcy officials decided Tuesday night to open up the city’s parks to leashed dogs, but are limiting them to “designated walking trails.”

The city had been considering amending its ordinance banning dogs from its parks to allow them on walking trails and in “other open spaces.” However, the amendment to the ordinance was amended after the Searcy City Council heard last month from volunteers who upkeep Spring Park about dogs getting into the areas where they work.

