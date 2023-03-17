Searcy officials decided Tuesday night to open up the city’s parks to leashed dogs, but are limiting them to “designated walking trails.”
The city had been considering amending its ordinance banning dogs from its parks to allow them on walking trails and in “other open spaces.” However, the amendment to the ordinance was amended after the Searcy City Council heard last month from volunteers who upkeep Spring Park about dogs getting into the areas where they work.
The amendment passed by the council Tuesday night goes into effect within 30 days. It reads: “Dogs will be allowed within the confined space(s) and designated area(s) of the city of Searcy’s dog park(s) and upon designated walking trails within other city parks.
“However, all parties who utilize said facilities are expected to fully comply with the confinement requirements pursuant to Section 6-21(a) of the code, maintain their animal(s) within the respective areas of the park, including the removal of all animal waste from the premises, and take action to prevent their animal(s) from entering any other area of a city park where animals are prohibited.
“Except for certified service dogs and organized events coordinated with the consent of the mayor or his representative, animals are specifically prohibited from the Searcy Skate Park, Searcy Sports Complex, the Black House and Pioneer Village. Service dogs must wear identification as such, which can be clearly read at all times while in these areas.”
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told The Daily Citizen on Thursday afternoon that “with some of the comments we got from the gardeners, the volunteers there at Spring Park were kind of worried about dogs getting in beds. We decided to make the change of taking the language out about open spaces. The change is now we will just allow them on the designated trails, so the paths that go around the outside of the park ... but they still wouldn’t be allowed in the open areas or in the playground areas of the parks.”
“We wanted to allow them to be able to walk their dog on the trail with a leash around the parks,” he said. “We didn’t want them roaming around in the flower beds like at Spring Park, around the playground area and that sort of things and we were afraid there might be some misconception when we said ‘the open spaces.’ Berryhill has a lot of open space. People might take that to mean they can let them off the leash and run around in the open area, so we thought it would be better to have them in the designated spots only.”
The city is in the process, according to Stafford, of ordering “some of the little doggie stations that have the bags. In this new ordinance, it refers that you have to follow all the confinement recreations. They have to be in a confined space or on a leash in public spaces.”
“The little stations that we are looking at purchasing have a little space for the bags and have a little space for a sign,” he said. “We’re going to try to do a little bit of a better job as far as having a better sign than just the big red ‘No Dogs Allowed’ sign that has more kind of a friendly set of rules and have them in kind of key locations at the entrances to where the trails are at the parks. They kind of give you the rules of staying on the trail and looking after your dog and keeping them on a leash at all times.”
He said language also was added to the amendment “to give an exception for a service dog.”
Service dogs had been mentioned by Freda Morgan, a volunteer with the committee that works at Spring Park, when she spoke to the council about the proposed amendment. She told the council that she was speaking out about the amendment “because we feel very strongly about this.”
“We will acknowledge that the parks belong to everyone,” Morgan said. “We’re not possessive of them. We work in the dirt. Our hands are there. We walk in the beds, especially those that are close to the walking trail. Sometimes we find things that we don’t really want to put our hands into.
“Even when there’s been a ban on dogs, there have been owners down there, ‘Well, this is my service dog.’ The service dog is over there 40 feet away doing what dogs do. I think it’s very appropriate that there would be no dogs allowed at Pioneer Village or the Black House. That’s all well and good but Spring Park? We would like to be included in that. It’s a really nice park. It’s the oldest park in town. We work hard down there to make it nice.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg commented about what Morgan said about service animals, saying, “If we put in something about service animals, maybe a requirement that they be wearing a vest or be identified or something that makes it obvious.”
He had asked earlier if anything needed to be said about service animals or if there was a law that would supersede the ordinance. Stafford said them being allowed in the park was something that needed to be added back into the ordinance.
Councilman David Morris wondered about the length of leashes for when dogs would be walking on places like a jogging trail.
He recalled when some people had a very large dog at an event downtown and it was on “like a 25-inch chain and it was walking right down Spring Street.” He said the crowd reacted because the dog was really not controlled by the leash.
Morris said the dogs need to be on a leash pretty close in proximity to the handler of the dog. Stafford said that could be looked at too, although nothing specific about leash length was included in the amendment.
