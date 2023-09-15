The search is on for a sports program director for the city of Searcy.

The Searcy City Council approved creating the position Tuesday to oversee the baseball and softball programs at the Searcy Sports Complex, with $55,000 approved for the salary. In addition, the Social Security/Medicare cost approved was $4,207.50, the health benefit amount approved was $5,904.96 and the APERS retirement cost approved was $8,426.

