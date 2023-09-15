The search is on for a sports program director for the city of Searcy.
The Searcy City Council approved creating the position Tuesday to oversee the baseball and softball programs at the Searcy Sports Complex, with $55,000 approved for the salary. In addition, the Social Security/Medicare cost approved was $4,207.50, the health benefit amount approved was $5,904.96 and the APERS retirement cost approved was $8,426.
Councilman Rodger Cargile made the motion to create the position and it was seconded by Councilwoman Tonia Hale and passed unanimously. Both Cargile and Hale are members of the Searcy Personnel Committee.
At the council’s agenda meeting last week, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said that “after meeting with the Personnel Committee, we decided the next step would be to come forth to you all, to talk to you all and start the discussion about an opportunity we have to possibly take over youth softball and youth baseball and run it through the city.”
The city actually took over the youth baseball program in 2020 after then-Mayor Kyle Osborne did not come to a use agreement with Searcy Baseball Inc., which had run the program for 30 years. However, the city continued to use volunteers to run both the baseball and softball programs.
“This is not a decision we take lightly,” Parsons said of hiring a director. “They’ve been run by volunteer associations and groups in the past. People get burned out. They get tired of getting worn out. They do it for free.
“This would be something to make it more uniform, more consistent; a better product to give to the public.
“We just wanted to start this conversation with you all. I don’t have anything picked out, I’m just looking to see if we can get approval to create this position. It will be a full-time, year-round position. It will be responsible for bringing in tournaments, running baseball, running softball, concessions, the whole nine yards. And they would work directly under me, all the money would run from the City Hall. That’s kind of the gist of it.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner said to clarify that there have been multiple meetings with both the baseball group, led by Director Rigel Page, and the softball group, led by Director Clarissa Mahanay, and that they are totally on board, supportive in helping with the transition as well as staying involved to some degree.
“Absolutely,” Parsons. “The idea would be to get applications, get them in, find the right person for this spot and then let them work with softball and baseball in the fall to kind of help learn the ins and out. And come in the spring, they would take it full swung with still help from the association to agree to do so.”
Councilman Dale Brewer said, “I’m glad the associations are on board with it.”
Councilman Don Raney said he is appreciative that the success of programs in Cabot, Heber Springs and Batesville “is having a city employee in charge, full-time pay to make sure it all gets done. I think this is something we need to do.”
Parsons consulted with the programs in Cabot and Batesville and said the individual who runs the Cabot program recommended hiring a director.
Cargile asked Parsons if he thought revenue from concessions and other sources that are generated by baseball, softball would either largely subsidize or perhaps pay for the position. Parsons said it’s “very possible, 100 percent.”
“This first year obviously is going to be a learning curve for us to get everything figured out moneywise, how it funnels into the program, how it comes to City Hall, things of that nature, but yes sir, that’s the game plan,” he said.
No candidates or timeline was discussed concerning the position.
