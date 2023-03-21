Searcy officials have agreed to a contract with an online system that organizes, among other things, all of the city's ordinances and makes them easy to access for the public.
The Searcy City Council approved the contract with CivicPlus LLC for Municode at last week's meeting at a yearly cost of $5,034.
City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said Municode hosts cities' codes and “cities have been using it all over the country for years. It’s very well-known — a lot of cities in Arkansas use it; some still don’t but there’s a lot that do.”
He said the system is easy to navigate and find, and when he could always find things easily when using it when he worked in the architectural business.
Stafford said for Searcy it could house code ordinances, the zoning code and the land development subdivision code. “It would be a link on our website,” he said.
“Another great things is, there’s two costs in the proposal in the packet," he said. "The price of the startup cost they gave us is $8,795. They take our code of ordinances, our zoning code, planning development and subdivision code and they go with everything they have online, all of our ordinances which I believe go back online to 2012. They go through all of our ordinances, all the code enforcement, the codified codes and they update them so once it goes live, it will be the most up-to-date codified version of our code of ordinances and zoning code and land development subdivision regulation.”
"... Two printed books of the city’s codes would also be provided."
Mayor Mat Faulkner said he wanted everyone to understand this is for the public to use as well as city officials. “We’re trying to make it easier for them to find information they are looking for." He said it would "turn three days' worth of work into five minutes."
