The group of 23 Searcy community members who presented a letter to the City Council in August recommending that the city hold another election to attempt to make its temporary 1-cent sales tax permanent believes that “now it’s up to Searcy residents to ensure the city has the resources needed to provide responsible basic services,” according to spokesperson Will Moore.
The group came together in mid-July to study the need for the permanent renewal of the eight-year, one-cent sales and use tax that failed in a special election Feb. 9, Moore said, and is working collaboratively toward solutions for the city’s needs for the future. The Searcy City Council has set a second special election on the tax for Nov. 9.
“We all believe Searcy is a great place to live and raise a family because our fellow citizens made it this way,” Moore wrote in an email response to questions about the group from The Daily Citizen. “We want non-residents to see it and love it as we do. We want our children and grandchildren to be proud of where they came from and have the opportunity to raise their families here as well.”
One of the main objectives in keeping Searcy a great community, according to Moore, is ensuring that “the city plays its role in a fiscally responsible manner. This means having quality police and fire protection, keeping up with infrastructure maintenance and improvements and providing efficient services like trash pickup, leaf removal and good traffic signs and signals.”
Moore wrote that after reviewing the city’s audited financials and comparing them to other Arkansas cities “it became clear to us that without the one-cent tax renewal, the city would be unable to do those things. The city of Searcy has lower sales and property tax rates than most of the largest 40 cities in Arkansas. The first responsibility of city leaders has kept our sales and property taxes low, even as surrounding areas have gone higher.”
Moore wrote that the group feels city officials have proven to to be responsible with tax dollars.
One of the group’s members, Marka Bennett, said the group was sanctioned by Mayor Kyle Osborne and “five young men with close ties to Searcy” have done “lots of research, lots of number crunching, lots of research outside of the city and our whole state, comparisons of towns and various communities that are similar to Searcy and they have done a lot of legwork, so I’m proud to be a part of that. We are hoping to be able to convince the community that this would be the right move for us.”
Other members listed as part of the group are Donnie Miller, Anna Brumfield, Mitzi Washington, Adam Hart, Bear Davidson, Justin Johnson, Justin Rowden, Nathan Rutledge, Anne Eldridge, Rebecca Reilly, Betsy Bailey, Rees Jones, Tim Blansett, Jose Colunga, Nancy Hatfield, Trevan Taylor, April Butler, Steve Lake, Eyrres Gallegos, Jim Gurchiek and Everett Kirkman.
Moore wrote that Searcy was in financial distress before the one-cent tax passed in 2014, “often worried that they would not have the funds to make payroll. The 2014 request included funding for basic city services, capital improvement projects and reserve funding to ensure Searcy could continue providing needed services to citizens and invest in much-needed infrastructure.”
Over the past few years, Moore wrote, it has become clear that the one-cent is needed to fund city operations fully. “The city has stated the renewal will ensure adequate funding for law enforcement and fire protection, allow for road and infrastructure improvements and is the first step toward improving quality-of-life amenities in our city.”
He wrote that “by voting for the 1-cent renewal, we are providing over $1.5 million for Searcy police officers and first responders, keeping our city safe and ensuring those individuals receive competitive salaries, retirement benefits and equipment to keep us safe; delivering over $2.6 million each year for infrastructure work, including much-needed street and drainage maintenance and construction, a new annual sidewalk and drainage program, streetlights and traffic signs and signals; ensuring funding for city services and equipment such as trash pickup, leaf disposal, mulch grinding and a 90-day emergency fund; investing in Parks and Recreation maintenance and operational resources throughout the city to better maintain our community parks.”
Moore wrote that the renewal and reserves it would help fund would give the city the confidence it needs to look at new projects. “However, we feel needs must come before wants, and basic city services are needs for everyone in the community. We are excited about future quality-of-life projects, but only after Searcy has secured basic operating funds.”
According to Moore’s letter, even with the one-cent revenues, “Searcy has less money to operate than most of our peer cities. Without the one-cent revenues, Searcy would have considerably less revenue than our peers. We believe Searcy needs to give the citizens another chance to vote on continuing the 1-cent to prevent us from returning to financial distress.”
“Given the importance of the 1-cent revenues vote and its failure potentially putting Searcy back into financial distress, our letter requested City Council to call an election as soon as possible,” he wrote. “As we move closer to the Nov. 9 election, our group will raise private funds to help educate voters on why we feel the passage of the 1-cent renewal is the best option for Searcy.
“Searcy is a wonderful place to live and call home. We look forward to seeing Searcy thrive for years to come. We feel strongly that the 1-cent renewal is critically necessary to ensure funding for basic city services. Just as importantly, we feel the renewal is reasonable when Searcy’s tax rates and municipal budget are compared to other Arkansas cities.”
