To prepare for being in the path of totality for the April 2024 solar eclipse, a committee formed by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce is purchasing 50,000 pairs of eclipse glasses.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved the eclipse committee’s request last week for $20,000 to purchase the glasses ahead of the the April 8, 2024 eclipse after a lengthy discussion.
“This is the first time in recorded history that so much of the U.S. will be in the path of totality,” interim Eclipse Coordinator Amber Walker told the commission.
“This is larger than the path of totality that took place several years ago in 2017, I believe.”
Walker said the state “expects Searcy to experience at least 40,000 but maybe upwards to as many as 75,000 people to try to cram into our town” for the eclipse. Cities are being told to prepare for three times their population and the interstates are expected to be gridlocked, hotels booked up and visitors will be sleeping in cars.
“They [visitors] will find fields and pay the field owner for rental space,” Walker said.
She said the eclipse committee has data from the 2017 eclipse, with Casper, Wyo., mentioned as one of the ones giving guidance for the 2024 eclipse. “One of the best things that we can do right now, 16 months out, is to purchase glasses that are safe for viewers to use that will also serve as a souvenir for their time in Searcy,” she said.
According to Walker, some school districts have reached out to say if there was a bulk order of glasses made, they would want 1,500 or 3,500 pairs. She said a lot of the visitors will probably have their own glasses since they are chasing the eclipse on their own.
The $20,000 requested includes the graphic design on the glasses, “basically the logo for the website that we will have to have in order to educate our residents in town as well as any visitors that decide they want to come to Searcy,” Walker said.
The glasses will come from American Paper Optics in Bartlett, Tenn.
Commissioner/Secretary Tommy Centola, who abstained from voting since he is on the eclipse committee, said he has been sitting in on these meetings and “it’s hard to wrap your head around what’s being predicted as far as number of people coming into the city, but from other locations, you have restaurants running out of food, traffic jams all over the police. That’s why police, fire, emergency services have all been included in this. This is going to be a big deal.”
Walker said that “according to historical weather accounts, Arkansas is the most northern point you can get to where it is partly cloudy, mostly sunny. If you try to view it further north in the path of totality, your chances of clouds increase, so we’re the first state before you head on down to Louisiana, Texas, to see it there as far as cloud coverage goes.”
Commissioner Gary Patel asked if the state was going to help out with purchasing the glasses. “We want to help you,” Patel said. “I just think that’s too much.”
Walker said the state is expecting three million visitors for the eclipse but has not yet provided any information about grant money or a checklist to help communities plan for the eclipse.
“We have to move forward like we’re not going to have much help from them,” Walker said, “especially since every month, the price of the glasses goes up so it’s just easier if we go ahead and secure our order and not wait on the state to supply or maybe not even be able to meet our needs when we’re competing with other towns, such as Little Rock, that’s much larger than us.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked if the eclipse glasses where going to be high in demand, would the committee be selling them. Walker replied, “There was talk of that but for the most part, we need to be able to supply them to our residents. They’re safe-viewing glasses.”
When pressed by Howell on whether that means the committee would be selling them, Walker said, “It has not been decided. If we sold them it would be to visitors not to our school district, I’m sure. We’re not that far ahead, we’re just trying to secure the glasses for now.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said his concern was about giving the glasses to the schools. “They don’t have a lot of money but they have enough money to pay 36 cents a student for glasses. But then you get back to the point, I really don’t think that this committee unless your are formed into a 501(c)(3) kind of a thing could be accepting money for those things. You’ve got an accountability issue. Now if the chamber wanted to step up and serve in the capacity of receiving the money and deal with that ...”
Walker interjected, “They said they would.” Chalenburg said that makes it better in his mind if they wanted to charge for the glasses.
Mat Faulkner, who also is on the eclipse committee, called the committee’s task “a monster of a project.” He said if the glasses were to be free and still benefit the Commission, they could be picked up at designated areas that could help drive A&P tourism dollars. He talked about restaurants and hotels could be the pickup points for the glasses and it could be marketed that the glasses were available at these particular places.
Howell said his issue was if the $20,000 was provided and the glasses are sold and money is made, “that’s a problem.”
“I don’t think you should sell them,” Commissioner Rees Jones said. “I mean personally. I think the people coming to town, I think we’re going to benefit financially with people coming to town in other ways than just selling the glasses.”
Jones asked about the design and branding plan for the glasses. Walker said, “Our slogan is ‘See it In Searcy.’ The logo is the eclipse and Searcy-related, not that I have seen it just yet. Hopefully I will have that within the next couple of days. That’s being designed by Michelle Pugh. Pugh Communications works for the city.”
Howell asked if the glasses were going to be mailed to those who would be coming to town or if they would be given the glasses when they came to town. Walker said the glasses would be available in town. Centola said the committee is talking about setting up hospitality areas and talking to the churches and having glasses available as they come into town.
Commissioner Jim House asked for more information about the eclipse glasses order. Walker said the cost would be about $255 in shipping and about $17,000 for the glasses and the design fee for Pugh would be about $500.
Howell said he was still struggling with visitors driving to Searcy “and we’re not going to sell them glasses, we’re going to give them glasses. They are already here; we’re not bring them in because of the glasses, right? So I’m really struggling with that.”
House said if someone is coming to Searcy for the best view, “I already think they are already spending more money than we’re talking about to get here.”
Centola said “eclipse day is on a Monday” so the visitors will more than likely be in Searcy before that. Walker said Casper’s eclipse day was the 21st and its downtown was crowded with visitore looking for things to do on the 16th. “They are expecting us to experience tourism for a week before and a week after, so we have to have plenty to do and be prepared for that many visitors for almost a two-week span.”
House said if the eclipse event is going to be as good as it sounds, he thinks three times the number of glasses will be needed. “There’s three, four, five people in a family, there’s no telling. If you don’t put a return on it, it’s going to be a greater expense because you will be coming back saying, ‘Oh,we need more.’”
Walker’s husband, Will, who also is on the eclipse committee, said it is about providing for visitors that come to Searcy “but it’s also how do we look as a city when people are visiting because a lot of people will be here for the first time and they’re coming from California and Washington state and they’re coming from pretty far away, so are they going to be impressed by Searcy or are they going to think we’re podunk and not very organized?”
House responded, “That doesn’t mean we have to finance it. What kind of price are we talking about here?” Amber Walker said the glasses are 36 cents each right now.
Howell said his concern was “if you sell those glasses, now A&P has funded those glasses and someone is profiting from that. We don’t know where that money is going to go.” Walker asked if he would like it to go back to the commission and Howell said, “I don’t know if we can do that or not.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson was not at the meeting to advise the commission.
“That’s my issue, we are giving public funds to a private committee that’s going to profit from that, and I’ve got some problems with that,” Howell said.
Patel said there is not even 700 hotel rooms in town, but Walker said visitors could stay in Jonesboro and drive to Searcy.
Howell mentioned that the commission needs to be careful since there maybe other “asks” that come its way for the eclipse event.
The eclipse committee consists of Buck Layne and Tara Cathey of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan, Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, Searcy Regional Airport Manager Roger Pearson, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, Searcy Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager Will Walker, White County Judge Michael Lincoln, White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, Centola, Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton, Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton, Searcy mayoral runoff candidate Mat Faulkner, Amber Walker and Barbara Borrow. Others are expected to join.
Stafford said there will have to be multiple funding sources for the eclipse event and the glasses are “the take-home souvenir. If I go to Mardi Gras, I want beads. If you are a solar eclipse chaser, you’re going to want the glasses.” He said this was kind of the first step of the process, trying to get out front of it before the inventory of the glasses is gone and before the prices start getting more expensive. “There’s a lot of communities that are going to be well behind us and we want to be out in front of it.”
The Searcy Police Department has offered to store the glasses in its armory. Amber Walker said the order is expected to take about three months to arrive in Searcy.
