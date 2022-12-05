To prepare for being in the path of totality for the April 2024 solar eclipse, a committee formed by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce is purchasing 50,000 pairs of eclipse glasses.

The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved the eclipse committee’s request last week for $20,000 to purchase the glasses ahead of the the April 8, 2024 eclipse after a lengthy discussion.

