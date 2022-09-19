I Love Searcy

An “I Love Searcy” display used by Searcy mayor candidate Mat Faulkner in the White County Fair Parade on Sept. 10 is owned by Searcy Beats and Eats, according to Faulkner, who said anybody may rent it.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

As the November general election draws near, candidates are in full-on campaign mode with signs all around the county, attendance at events like the White County Fair Parade and the fair itself last week and a Searcy mayoral candidate forum set to be held Thursday.

However, one candidate for a Searcy municipal position is no longer in the running, having dropped out in time to be removed from the ballot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.