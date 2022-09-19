As the November general election draws near, candidates are in full-on campaign mode with signs all around the county, attendance at events like the White County Fair Parade and the fair itself last week and a Searcy mayoral candidate forum set to be held Thursday.
However, one candidate for a Searcy municipal position is no longer in the running, having dropped out in time to be removed from the ballot.
Dalton Drye, a 2020 graduate of Harding University, had filed to run for the Searcy clerk-treasurer’s position against incumbent Jerry Morris, but sent a letter of removal to the White County Clerk’s Office on Aug. 22, according to While County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight. That was three days before the ballot removal deadline.
Speaking with The Daily Citizen on Monday morning, Drye said, “I just felt led in a different direction … and me being 25.”
Starting sometime next week, McKnight said, absentee ballots will be sent out and voters will be able to get their sample ballot at www.voterview.org.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and will held at the White County Cooperative Extension Office at 2400 Landing Road and the Carmichael Community Center at 801 S. Elm St. The times for Oct. 24-Nov.4, which will be Monday through Friday, will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. On Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 (Saturdays), early voting will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Nov. 7, the hours will be from 8 a.m-5 p.m.
The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “In The Know” virtual series Zoom forum with Searcy’s four mayoral candidates (April Butler, Jason McGlawn, Mat Faulkner and incumbent Kyle Osborne) will be Thursday at 2 p.m. Although the meeting is by invitation-only, but chamber Vice President Tara Cathey said it would be recorded and shared with the public at a later date.
While questions for the candidates will be moderated for the forum, The Daily Citizen recently received some inquiries about the use of an “I Love Searcy” display that was in a trailer pulled along the White County Fair Parade route behind Faulkner. City officials also said inquiries about the display were made to the city about whether it was city property.
Faulkner said the city does not own the “I Love Searcy” display. It is owned by Searcy Beats and Eats and anyone may rent it, he said.
