Buckets staged to collect water in Carmichael Community Center gym

Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said buckets have been put out to collect water coming from the Carmichael Community Center gym. He said water comes down into the gym a couple of days after a rain.

 Contributed photo

The city has waited as long as it can to fix the roof over the Carmichael Community Center gym that has been leaking for a long time, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, and it could cost between $110,000 to $260,000 to replace it.

The Searcy City Council is expected to set a special meeting for sometime next week in reference to bids for a new roof. The current roof reportedly dates back to the 1970s. The estimates for a 10-year roof option ranges from $110,000 to $135,000, and a 30-year option is estimated to range from $225,000 to $260,000.

