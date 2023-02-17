The city has waited as long as it can to fix the roof over the Carmichael Community Center gym that has been leaking for a long time, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, and it could cost between $110,000 to $260,000 to replace it.
The Searcy City Council is expected to set a special meeting for sometime next week in reference to bids for a new roof. The current roof reportedly dates back to the 1970s. The estimates for a 10-year roof option ranges from $110,000 to $135,000, and a 30-year option is estimated to range from $225,000 to $260,000.
Parsons said all of the bids were expected to come in by Friday afternoon and would be sent to the council members so they could decide on a time for the special meeting.
At this week’s council meeting, when Parsons and contractor Tyler Newton appeared before the council to talk about the roof, Councilman Don Raney said, “I think the biggest question for us council members is how long do you think you are going to want to use the Carmichael Center? We’ve got to address that first and that will tell us which way to go.”
Newton, territory manager for The Garland Company Inc., put together the two possible plans for the roof repair. The 10-year option would not be tearing the roof off all the way to the “structural deck,” according to Newton. The 30-year option would remove the existing roof system down to the “tectum deck.”
Councilman Dale Brewer suggested making a decision “fairly fast because it is a critical situation right now with all the leaking.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked about how long it would take to complete the project once a decision is made. Newton said it would depend on how fast the awarded contractor would be able to start. “But if the weather cooperates, you’re probably looking around a 30- to 45-day time period. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, I’m going to say maybe up to two months.”
Parsons said it is normally two to three days after a rain that the roof starts leaking. On a recent Saturday, he said, “We paid high schoolers to get paper towels and dry up the side of the court when the players went on that side. And then when they ran back, we would run back out there and dry it again, doing what we had to do to get the games in.”
Parsons said it is hard to reserve the gym for anything right now “because we don’t want to take anyone’s money and the day before it starts pouring and they planned a big activity for the gym. We have someone trying to do a Mexican Thanksgiving here in about three weeks and we’re kind of on the edge. We don’t really know what to tell them because we don’t want them to invite all their family to come and it rains a day or two before or three or four before and it starts to leak that day.”
Newton said one thing to note is that when works does get started, the gym will be in the dry much sooner “once we get that base sheet down, which that will happen relatively quick.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg asked Newton if he could provide an estimate of “pretty quick” as far as being in the dry. Newton said about a month. He said the west end of the gym is the worst so it would be best that the work starts there and that area would be in the dry within a week or two.
At the Feb. 9 council agenda meeting, Parsons said the gym roof was patched in 2016. According to documents supplied to the city, an “initial round of roof repairs” also was made in December, but Parsons said water started coming in again so buckets were put out all over the gym to collect it even though a large patch was applied Jan. 14. A larger patch was initially suggested, but after a walk-through with Parsons, Faulkner and City Engineer Mark Lane that saw three times as many buckets being used to collect water, the patchwork quote was thrown out and and it was suggested that “you need a lot more than that.”
Thermal imagining a week before the agenda meeting showed that 600 square feet of the 700-plus total square feet of roof on top of the gym needs to be replaced, Parsons said.
“We had 33 buckets out there the other day,” Parsons said. “I feel that we’re really in a desperate need to look at some numbers right now. With this company, we don’t have to bid it out ourselves, they do the bidding.”
Since, Parsons said, “we just don’t know what the future holds for that building, most of us were leaning towards that 10-year warranty.” He said it was bad timing since the city is still waiting for engineering Crafton Tull’s information for Searcy’s 20-year plan on what the community wants. “But there’s no way we can wait anymore to get this gym roof fixed.”
Faulkner said the roof on other parts of the community center also likely will have to be addressed at some point.
