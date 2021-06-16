The Searcy City Council is holding a special meeting today to discuss amending its ordinance banning fireworks ahead of the city-supported Fourth of July celebration to be held at the Searcy Events Center.
Earlier this week, The Daily Citizen reached out to Mayor Kyle Osborne about the city’s fireworks ban and he said permits could be sought from code enforcement on special occasions. He referenced years when Harding University held firework displays.
However, Osborne said Wednesday that the special meeting is meant to clarify things for residents in regard to fireworks.
“Every once in a while you will have people who like to shoot fireworks during the Fourth of July,” he said. “When they passed that ordinance, back in the ’60s I guess it was, there was no provisions authorizing fireworks to be discharged inside the city limits, so what we are going to try to do is amend that a little bit where under certain circumstances we can allow that.”
The fireworks ordinance dates back to Sept. 3, 1963, when Mayor Leslie Carmichael was in office.
The ordinance states in section 12-10 that “it shall hereafter be unlawful for any person or other legal entity to shoot, explode or otherwise fire any firecrackers, cannon crackers, roman candles, sky rockets, sparklers, or any other type of fireworks, of whatsoever kind of character, within the city.”
Section 12-11 adds, “Any person or other legal entity violating the provisions of Section 12-9 or 12-10 shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined a sum not exceeding one hundred dollars.”
Councilman David Morris, who was mayor from 2011-18, said “best of my recollection, no one ever asked for a permit for a large-scale type of display” while he was in office. “In years, years past, Harding would have a fireworks display and, of course, one would be out at the [Searcy] Country Club, which is obviously not in the city limits, per say. During the time I was mayor, Harding pretty well discontinued their fireworks.”
There also was no fireworks display in the city Osborne’s first two years in office, although an effort was being made to start one last year before COVID-19 postpone plans.
In April, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission allocated $45,000 for a Fourth of July celebration this year at the Searcy Events Center, 1306 Higginson St. The event, being held July 4 and organized by the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, is being called “United We Stand” and will include two music acts, Elvie Shane and Cliff and Susan. Lights and sound will be provided by Crown Entertainment.
The events is offering some pay activities, including $20 hot air balloon rides and a $5 Fun Zone for children. A merchants’ row with up to 30 vendors will be at the event as well as around 10 food trucks.
Morris said the Searcy Events Center is the ideal and safest place to have a fireworks display. “It sits on big grounds by itself surrounded by the parks and recreation areas. In my opinion. if we are going to have a major, big-scale fireworks display in Searcy, that would be the place to have it.”
First, the council will have to discuss the parameters of its fireworks ordinance, which it will do at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 401 W. Arch Ave.
