The city of Searcy is looking to replace two gas pumps that are “quite old” and creating issues filling up sanitation and street department vehicles, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
The Searcy City Council is expected to consider at tonight’s regular meeting authorizing that $25,294.82 be spent to purchase two new single-hose mechanical commercial suction pumps with new hanging hardware for the fuel area by the street and sanitation department.
Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford explained that the system services the whole city, not just street and sanitation. He said police, fire and anyone that has a city vehicle comes there for refueling.
Osborne said “some issues” with the pumps were brought to his attention Wednesday by Rutherford. Osborne said the gas pump and the diesel pump are probably about 30 years old. “The diesel pump sometimes loses its prime,” he said.
Osborne said he understood that “the gas pump has a slight leak and we’re unable to repair it.” Rutherford added, “It’s so old that parts are obsolete on the pump itself. ... It is leaking but not pouring.”
Osborne said The Southern Co. Inc. of Memphis’ estimate for replacing the pumps would allow the use of the same cards city employees use now when they come to the pumps to gas up.
An interesting feature of the system, according to Rutherford, is that a monthly usage report is generated from the fill-up information that shows what each department used in terms of fuel and this report is sent out by the city’s Information Technology Department.
“The card system has really been great,” Rutherford said.
The amount for this purchase will be part of the budget ordinance topic at today’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
The purchase would follow the council deciding July 28 at a special meeting to approve the appropriation of funds to purchase three new leaf/brush pickup trailers that were ready for delivery. The trailers from Delta Manufacturing Co. cost $33,615.
Also tonight, the council is expected to talk about the 2014 eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax that expires next year and the possibility of another sales tax election, after making the tax permanent failed in a special election in February. However, the council did not discuss the tax at Thursday’s agenda meeting, only moving it forward to the regular meeting, and attempts to reach Osborne to find out what will be discussed have been unsuccessful.
