A Searcy Municipal Airport project would build two bay box hangars on the west side of the airport.
The project, part of the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan, is expected to be addressed at Tuesday night’s Searcy City Council meeting. The council moved forward two resolutions related to the airport at Thursday’s agenda meeting, including one authorizing applying for an 80/20 grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics on behalf of the Searcy Airport Commission for construction of additional hangar space.
“Let’s do it,” Council member Don Raney said.
According to airport engineer Bob Chatman, vice president and senior project manager for Miller-Newell Inc. of Newport, the current funding from the state for 80/20 grants is $250,000, but “they’re changing that in July to $400,000 on the 80/20 for hangars only.”
Chatman said Pearson had looked into the box hangars and would like to build several of them, but at this point, the airport could only afford to build two because of the cost. “The city has always liked the idea of taking advantage of every opportunity.”
The other resolution would authorize applying for a 90/10 grant from the ADA on behalf of the Searcy Airport Commission for “construction of additional hangar access apron.” Council member David Morris said, “You have got to have access to the hangars. I will trade a dime for a dollar any day.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said, “Actually federal grants are easier. I can submit every month, get a drawn down on it, whereas an ADA grant, I can only submit when we are 50 percent done with the project.”
Chatman said new funding is “available now through the bilateral infrastructure law.
“You hear the president talk about bill and bilateral infrastructure all the time; well, the bill is that funding for airports,” he said, adding that the airport will receive $295,000 additional funds from it over and above $150,000 that it is already getting through “what’s call the non-primary entitlement funds.”
He said this is over a five-year period that starts this year and goes through 2026.
With the new money, Chatman said the commission can work on runway lighting after it completes the taxiway lighting. “So we’ll finish up the taxiway lighting this year and then next summer, not this coming summer, then we can do your runway lighting and get your lighting in good shape.”
“You will get in 2023, $150,000 in yearly funding, but you will get from the bill money $295,000 for ’22 and ’23, so that takes it to $590,000, he said. “The runway lighting runs about $782,000.”
The state has agreed to pick up the 10-percent match on the new bill money,” he said, “so when this is all said and done, it’s zero dollars to the city. You have to bankroll that, but it’s zero dollars to the city.”
So in 2023, the commission would be doing the runway lighting, Chatman said, and then in 2024, the commission would bank for a “runway rehabilitation to overlay the primary runway.” He said the commission would have $150,000 of the non-primary money in 2024 and a total of $330,000 of bill money. In 2026, $920,000 will have been accumulated.
The runway overlay is anticipated to cost $1.945 million, according to Chatman, so the commission would have to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to provide some discretionary funds or state apportionment.
Moving to 2027, Chatman said, “your taxiway is getting quite a bit older; nothing has been done to it, one sealcoat – we did one sealcoat several years ago and crack sealing last year, year before. The taxiway was relocated in about in 2000 and 2002, so it is getting some age on it by the time you get down to 2027 and beyond 2027. It will be getting pretty old by then.”
If there are other needs that come up before the taxiway, Chatman said the commission could always move that down in the capital improvement plan.
