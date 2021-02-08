Before voting concludes tonight in the special election that could allow the city to issue capital improvement bonds for major changes to the Searcy Sports Complex, the Searcy City Council might be deciding whether to acquire land adjacent to the complex.
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said at Thursday’s agenda meeting that by tonight’s regular meeting, he should have more information to present regarding the land, which would be used for extra parking.
“I’m negotiating with the owner and hopefully by Tuesday, I will have a proposal for the council to look at,” he said. He later told The Daily Citizen that the negotiations include the price of the land and he preferred not to say exactly where the property is located because of competition to purchase it.
The city is asking voters to approve up to a maximum of $14.195 million in bonds for changes to the complex that would include switching youth baseball and softball fields to turf. Voters are also being asked to make permanent the temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax that was passed in 2014.
Early voting concluded Monday, while election day voting is being held from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today at the Downtown Church of Christ (Ward 1), West Race Baptist Church (Ward 2), Carmichael Community Center (Ward 3) and First Assembly of God Church (Ward 4).
There is also expected to be a discussion at tonight’s council meeting. about selling city-owned property on East Moore Avenue. City Attorney Buck Gibson told council members at that there was a proposed contract to sell “a piece of real property on East Moore Avenue, adjacent to the old Wilbur Mills treatment facility to ARcare for $155,000. This is the real property that at one point was going to be the location of a fire station, but it was determined to put the fire station at another location.”
Councilman David Morris said he thought $155,000 was a pretty substantial gain on that property. Gibson said. “That’s our recollection, yes.”
Councilman Don Raney added, “I think we paid $90,000 for that. I like where we put the new fire station anyway. It’s been sitting there for several years now.”
Morris said the property is of no benefit to the city at this point. Raney said he thiought the city should except ARcare’s offer.
Gibson said he will have a resolution ready for the council meeting tonight authorizing the sale to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.