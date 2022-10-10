Raises for Searcy employees that would cost the city a total of $1,623,578 per year are expected to be considered at Tuesday night’s Searcy City Council meeting.

The raises, which total $1,227,187.89 not including benefits, being proposed to the council are the result of approximately 10 weeks of meetings of the newly formed Personnel Committee, chaired by Councilman Rodger Cargile. Councilwoman Tonia Hale and City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris have participated in the meetings. Cargile said the city would pay 33 cents per dollar on the withholding and benefits.

