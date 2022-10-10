Raises for Searcy employees that would cost the city a total of $1,623,578 per year are expected to be considered at Tuesday night’s Searcy City Council meeting.
The raises, which total $1,227,187.89 not including benefits, being proposed to the council are the result of approximately 10 weeks of meetings of the newly formed Personnel Committee, chaired by Councilman Rodger Cargile. Councilwoman Tonia Hale and City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris have participated in the meetings. Cargile said the city would pay 33 cents per dollar on the withholding and benefits.
The committee, along with a Buildings and Grounds Committee, was established by the council in June after Mayor Kyle Osborne suggested they be formed for “more input on personnel matters and grounds matters.”
“Our goal that we set was to have this done in the September meeting; we did not make that,” Cargile said of the Personnel Committee. “We wanted to go ahead and adopt a step-in grade for the police department, which we were able to get done. We had to take a look at a couple of other departments, a second look. One department was a third look, but this is the final draft and recommendation from the committee and these raises would go into effect in January 2023.”
If the council passes the raises at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, Cargile said full-time employees for the city would not start at less than $15 an hour. “I think that was a goal that we had also set that we didn’t really know that we were going to be able to do until we dove in, but those figures do represent that. I think it’s a lot of money, but I think it’s money well spent.”
Councilman David Morris said the city’s employees are the most valuable assets the city has. “Several years went by without any type of salary increases whatsoever and recently smaller ones were given, but I think this is very much in line.”
The council also will be looking tonight at providing one-time bonuses for city employees.
“This also is a committee recommendation, “ Cargile said. “The raises I mentioned earlier do not go into effect until Jan. 1st. We would like to see a bonus go out this year. We’ve had a bonus already this year once, a city-paid bonus to the employees. We’d like to see a second one.
“The bonus that we are requesting, if the council approves, is $2,000 for every full-time employee and $600 for every part-time employee. If we did that, that would total $519,531. A lot of money but again money well spent, I believe.”
From visiting with Jerry Morris, Cargile said the money for the bonuses would come from Fund 14, which is revenue from the eight-year one-cent sales and use that ended in June and was replaced by a permanent tax. Cargile said “specifically the line item for salaries” would be used.
Fire Chief Brian Dunavan also addressed the council about funding some overtime for his department because of a personnel shortage and was seeking direction on rebuilding one of the department’s fire engines.
From now until the end of the year, Dunavan said his department will be five firefighters short since there are no classes being offered until the beginning of the year. “Hiring somebody right now would be pretty much just having somebody in a spot, not being able to do anything as far as EMS [emergency medical services] or any type of structure firefighting,” he said.
He requested an overtime budget of $30,000, saying it would allow the department to use firefighters who are fully trained. “We are budgeted the money anyway through salaries, so we’re not going to be going over salaries that we already have appropriated. ... It’s going to be quite a bit less and the chances of using that, I don’t think we would hit that number.”
He said it is important to have staffing to get equipment to an emergency. Dunavan said that basically the department has 25 percent of its staff out. In addition to being five short, the department has two in school that were expected back Monday and one other still in school. Four or five, he said, are hurt and need things like neck, knee and back surgeries.
“This way at least we’re not going to make our comp time explode and they can’t take it anyway because we don’t have enough time to get the guys off; that was the reason for the overtime request,” Dunavan said.
He also told the council that one of a pre-emissions, 1999 fire truck owned by the department has a lot of things wrong with it. He said does not have all the electronics and computers on it, while a new engine the department is getting has 13 computers on it. The old truck was purchased Oct. 6, 2010, as a backup, he said. The cost of the new truck is $420,000, and the department will be given $85,000 for the old truck. As of January, the cost of replacing the truck with a demo model was $1.06 million, he said.
