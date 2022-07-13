The city of Searcy is paying $825,000 for a new facility for its sanitation and street departments.
The Searcy City Council approved the expenditure Tuesday night from the general fund. City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said there would be a closing process on the property so he could not give an exact date yet for when the purchase will be completed.
The property is located at 1615 Eastline Road and was formerly the location of Bowerman Trucking Co. Currently, the Searcy street and sanitation departments are located at 409 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway. City Engineer Mark Lane said the new location will more than double the size of the current location.
At a special meeting earlier this month, Mayor Kyle Osborne said, “We talked for many, many years about relocating the sanitation department.” He said Councilman Rodger Cargile and Lane had been out to the Bowerman Trucking property and felt it would work great for the departments and suffice for many, many years.
Osborne said the Bowerman property is around 9.3 acres with large buildings already constructed. Some remodeling would have to be done, he noted, “but not a whole lot.” He said one of the buildings is brand-new. “It looks like it has never been used.”
A layout shown by Osborne displayed an office area that is upstairs and a shop area. Osborne said the new building has hardwood floors, a laundry room, a shower room and bathrooms that are ready to go. He showed the fuel station that is there now.
The estimated market value of the land and building was $1,292,200, according to a report provided by the city.
Osborne said it will be up to the City Council to decide what to do with the old location of the departments. He mentioned the possibility of selling the property and recoup the cost of the property or another possibility would be if the city chose to build another structure on the property.
Originally, Osborne said the money to purchase the property would come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received. However, Morris told The Daily Citizen the ARPA money is being moved to the general fund to help with salaries since “police, fire and other public safety services” is an “allowable expense” for the funding.
“This money is all tied to the coronavirus pandemic and when it first started out, cities really had to do a lot of work just to justify revenue losses because of the pandemic and the U.S. Treasury quickly figured out that there’s a lot of confusion and a lot of work and they came up with the final rule,” Morris said. “That money had to be segregated in its own bank account over to the general fund for police, fire and other public safety services.”
Morris said the money could be used for salaries and all the associated costs that go with them, including federal taxes. On Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance to appropriate $2 million in ARPA unappropriated reserves for those services from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
