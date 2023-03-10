The Searcy City Council is considering spending most of its remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase four parcels of land totaling nearly 107 acres for future development.

The land on South Main Street across the street from and adjacent to the youth soccer fields and next to the Black House on Race Avenue would cost the city $2 million. It would be purchased from Dr. Porter Rodgers Jr., according to Councilman Rodger Cargile.

