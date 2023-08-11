Installing water meter for downtown events

Work is done Thursday on the corner of Spring Street and Arch Avenue on installing a new water meter downtown. Dan Dawson of Searcy Water Utilities said the meter is for whenever there are different events downtown, such as Get Down Downtown.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy officials are leaning toward a 50/50 split between sidewalks and street paving this year.

“For the last several years, I have advocated with the past mayor that we not even do a paving program one year and spend the money on sidewalks,” City Engineer Mark Lane told the City Council on Tuesday.

