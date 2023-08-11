Searcy officials are leaning toward a 50/50 split between sidewalks and street paving this year.
“For the last several years, I have advocated with the past mayor that we not even do a paving program one year and spend the money on sidewalks,” City Engineer Mark Lane told the City Council on Tuesday.
Lane said if you look at the study that engineering firm Crafton Tull is doing in developing the city’s 20-year master plan, “you’ll see the biggest concern from the citizens we get are sidewalks so we at least need to cut back and do some sidewalks.”
He told the council that he had taken some streets out of each ward from his original list for the annual street paving project but if they had some suggestions, he would be more than happy to look at those.
Lane said the information that he gave to the council was based on asphalt costing $135 a ton. “I don’t know what it will be but I know it will be more than we’ve been spending the last several years. This was a number provided to me by a paving contractor, probably on the high end but I’d rather give you a number that’s a little bit high than to come in and be way over budget.”
The plan would put $750,000 each toward sidewalks and street paving project, depending upon the cost of concrete and the amount of work that will be done on both. At the agenda meeting the previous week, the council had discussed a range of $150,000 to $180,000 for a downtown sidewalk project.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner asked City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris if the 50/50 plan would still leave “roughly a million or a little bit over in the street fund.” Morris said he believed that it would. “It all depends on how the fuel sales tax turnback money comes in – that’s the main source of revenue for the street fund – but looking back historically, it has been holding steady and that’s what I would anticipate.”
Councilman Dale Brewer said tjat “not too many years ago, we just didn’t have any money to overlay any of the streets. We went for a number of years with none and so this is great that we have that continued paving.”
Councilman Don Raney suggested the council follow the recommendation of the city staff and do the projects according to the plan that was presented
Councilman Chris Howell brought up the discussion from the agenda meeting about the $150,000 for sidewalks downtown. Faulkner said just for the downtown part, it would be $175,000.
“So are we going to expand the downtown sidewalk area or is that going to be just piecemealed throughout the community?” Howell asked. “What’s the plan moving forward for that?”
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said the $150,000 to $175,000 would be for the downtown area and engineer Bear Davidson”has been looking at the cost proposal for Pleasure Street. The idea there is to try to lump downtown, the two school projects or the grant projects and whatever we can do Pleasurewise into that $750,000 and try to do it all at one time so we can really knock out a big chunk of sidewalks.”
He said the $1.5 million total for streets and sidewalks does not include parking lot work at the Carmichael Community Center because that was already taken care of and allocated out of the street fund.
Brewer asked Stafford if he was looking at possibly having sidewalks on the north and south side of Pleasure. Stafford said he asked Davidson to look at basically three options.
He said he does want to see what the total costs would be on both sides of the street from Spring all the way to Pleasure and looking at options of taking the project down one side of the street, potentially make it the south side, or looking at some of where sidewalks don’t exist, picking out the areas where sidewalks do exist or are in OK shape and then repairing some of the disrepair and sort of piecemealing as the project goes.
The last option would be both sides constructed and seeing how far to the west the city could get done with the money it has this year.
Stafford said the council could see which way to go on its gets the numbers, if it wants to try to piecemeal the whole thing together.
Brewer said he is “not sure we need to have two sidewalks.”
“The idea of doing Pleasure,” Stafford said, “was because of the Crafton Tull study. That was the No. 1 sidewalk from the public that said ‘we want a sidewalk on Pleasure.’ That’s why we chose it. That’s the only reason we really focused on Pleasure to begin with.”
Brewer responded, “I’m in favor of a sidewalk. I’m really not in favor of sidewalks on the north and south side unless we have an obvious need for that much sidewalk.”
Stafford said, “The idea is when you get to an intersection to provide safe crossings on both sides, ADA [American with Disabilities Act] access and then once you cross the street, where do you go? So it’s providing access on both sides. I mean, that’s just typical standard.”
Brewer said he has seen quite a few students walking north and south on that particular area on Pleasure, heading north toward school. Stafford said it is not safe to walk in that area now “because the sidewalks are in disrepair or they don’t exist, so there’s not going to be as much traffic on it because there isn’t a place to walk.”
Stafford added that the city has not seen the final Crafton Tull recommendation. He said the final data from Crafton Tull will be coming Oct. 24, the date of the last public meeting when the firm will be presenting the final plans to the city.
“In a nutshell, are we being asked by the staff to spend a million-five out if the street fund, half for paving and half for sidewalks that you all are going to determine and with the cash flow that we anticipate for the rest of the year, we would still have a million in the street fund?” Raney asked.
Faulkner said, “That’s a good summary.”
Stafford said the sidewalks would be sort of like doing the streets “that they work on them until the money runs out.”
Councilman Brett Kirkman sad he was trying to understand who was going to use the sidewalks.
Raney said “I say we move these two things ahead [the paving and sidewalk projects],” Raney said.
Faulkner said Davidson would be giving the city an estimate for doing both sides and doing just one side. Those options then would be presented to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.